Nonthaburi man says pythons ate 20 of his cats | The Thaiger

It took snake catchers 15 minutes to capture a 4 metre long python after a scrap dealer, in Nonthaburi, just north of Bangkok, discovered it at his stall in the province’s Pak Kret sub-district yesterday. The snake weighed in at 15 kgs and the handlers say it put up a fierce fight, even breaking some of their equipment.

The dealer told the handlers this was the second time pythons had caused him problems, and that the first was even bigger. He said between them they had eaten 20 of his cats.

The handlers reported that the serpent would have been even heavier, but it appeared not to have eaten for several days.

SOURCES thaivisa | 77kaoded