Connect with us

Bangkok

Nonthaburi man says pythons ate 20 of his cats

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Published 

7 mins ago

 on 

Nonthaburi man says pythons ate 20 of his cats | The Thaiger
PHOTO: 77kaoded
    • follow us in feedly

It took snake catchers 15 minutes to capture a 4 metre long python after a scrap dealer, in Nonthaburi, just north of Bangkok, discovered it at his stall in the province’s Pak Kret sub-district yesterday. The snake weighed in at 15 kgs and the handlers say it put up a fierce fight, even breaking some of their equipment.

The dealer told the handlers this was the second time pythons had caused him problems, and that the first was even bigger. He said between them they had eaten 20 of his cats.

The handlers reported that the serpent would have been even heavier, but it appeared not to have eaten for several days.

Nonthaburi man says pythons ate 20 of his cats | News by The Thaiger

SOURCES thaivisa | 77kaoded

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

Teen stabbed, man attacked in Nonthaburi robbery

Jack Burton

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 15, 2020

By

Teen stabbed, man attacked in Nonthaburi robbery | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Screenshot - Sanook

Police in Nonthaburi, just northwest of Bangkok, are hunting 2 men who attacked and robbed a 14 year old boy and a 52 year old trash collector who were waiting at a bus stop outside a housing estate in Bang Bua Thong. The unnamed teen was robbed of just 100 baht. He was stabbed in the left side of his abdomen, spilling out his intestines. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. Sanook reports that the boy is out of ICU. The thieves, on a Honda Wave scooter with gold wheel trim, then attacked the trash collector, identified […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

9 returning Thais rushed to hospital with high fevers after arriving at BKK

Maya Taylor

Published

3 hours ago

on

July 15, 2020

By

9 returning Thais rushed to hospital with high fevers after arriving at BKK | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Baboo Boobee on Unsplash

The deputy director of Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport says 9 Thai nationals, returning from Jordan and South Korea, have been diagnosed with “high fevers” and rushed to hospital. The first 8 were part of a group of 120 who touched down on a Royal Jordanian flight yesterday afternoon. “Preliminary screenings found that 8 passengers had high fevers and were rushed to a hospital. The rest were transported to the government’s quarantine facilities for the mandatory 14 day quarantine, except 1 person who had an arrest warrant waiting for him, who was taken into official custody.” Meanwhile, Nation Thailand reports that another […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

More details emerge about the movements of the Sudanese family

The Thaiger

Published

23 hours ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

More details emerge about the movements of the Sudanese family | The Thaiger

This is an official explanation of the circumstances of the Sudanese 9 year old who has tested positive for Covid-19 and was residing in central Bangkok in Sukhumvit. There have been some other publications providing additional information about alleged movements of the family during the time before the girl was admitted to hospital, but The Thaiger is unable to verify the information and is withholding the details at this stage. Here’s a translated explanation from an official Thai government source… On July 7 the Sudanese diplomat’s family took the 4 daughters to get tested at a hospital in Sudan before […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending