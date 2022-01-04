School students could see return to online learning due to Omicron variant

The Office of Basic Education Commission says schools could end up returning to online learning as a result of the highly-contagious Omicron variant. However, the commission says that decision will be left up to individual education areas and provinces.

OBEC boss Amporn Pinasa says some schools may decide to move to online learning for a week after the New Year holiday period. The Bangkok Post reports that the commission has written to school directors and provincial control disease committees to offer advice on Covid-19 prevention measures and strategies for reducing infection rates. Ultimately however, Amporn says the decision rests with the local education authorities and individual provinces.

“However, Obec will allow each education area and province to make their own decisions after the New Year holidays after we obtained a report that many schools in Bangkok have decided to run online courses due to students and their parents having only just returned from provinces.”

The Bangkok Post reports that Education Minister Trinuch Thienthong has expressed concern about the surge in Covid-19 infections and how it could affect school learning after the recent holiday period. He has urged all schools to comply with disease prevention measures in order to curb the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, in the north-east of the country, some provinces have gone ahead with temporary measures aimed at reducing infection rates, including a return to online classes in Ubon Ratchathani. Students will resume home learning until January 17, with cinemas, gyms, and sports facilities in the province also closed until the same date.

In Khon Kaen province, governor Somsak Jungtrakul has closed all schools and nurseries until January 14. Boarding schools will be permitted to continue on-site classes under strict conditions. The province has reported 232 new infections since January 1.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post