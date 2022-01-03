Coronavirus (Covid-19)
North-east province closes schools, theatres and fitness facilities
Ubon Ratchathani’s Governor Pongrat Phiromrat has ordered all schools, cinemas, fitness clubs, gyms, sports stadiums and sports grounds to be closed until at least January 17. Ubon Ratchathani is in north east Thailand. For restaurants, only air conditioned venues will be allowed to provide take away food, unless there is ‘natural ventilation’.
329 new Covid infections have been reported in the province of Ubon Ratchathani over the past 24 hours and the province’s health officials are expecting infections to continue to rise. 1,565 patients remain in the province’s health system from previous Covid infections.
Thai PBS World reports that a cluster in a local pub/restaurant has so far infected 619 people. Another 84 cases were discovered yesterday.
All schools will be expected to switch to online teaching under the new orders. Earlier, Khon Kaen authorities closed the province’s schools for 2 weeks and students will be back to online learning.
The Thai PBS World reports says that sports competitions, such as soccer, futsal or basketball will be required to seek permission from provincial authorities where players will be required to conduct ATK tests within 48 hours before competition.
In other Covid news, Thai health authorities are asking state agencies and private companies in Thailand to allow staff and contractors to work from their home. They’re suggesting that staff work from home for at least 14 days.
Today the public health department has reported another 2,927 new Covid infections and 18 Covid-related deaths. 33,114 patients are still in state care.
Meanwhile, the Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says the government is hoping to avoid any further clusters of Omicron infections like the one in Kalasin, also in north east Thailand, the source of a total of 244 cases that have now been identified.
On the day where people will be flooding back from the provinces into the capital, the PM advised that there will be free testing at the Mor Chit bus terminal hub and Hua Lamphong railway station where rapid antigen tests will be provided for any passengers who wish to take them.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
