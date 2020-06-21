Relaxation on some social distancing measures for travel | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Relaxation on some social distancing measures for travel
- The Thailand Civil Aviation Authority has further relaxed the restrictions on domestic airline services by removing the need for on-board social distancing (so that middle seat is now likely to be sold)
- CCAT Director Chula Sookmanop says that domestic airlines can sell all their seats on each flight
- Airlines no longer need to leave some of the seats vacant for social distancing
- However, airlines must develop their in-flight air ventilation systems
- PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, as CCSA Director, says he is concerned about possible implications of re-introducing general tourism too quickly and stressed the importance of public health over tourism
- Meanwhile, Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob says that, as of July 1, families travelling together on electric trains in Bangkok will be allowed to sit down together
As the number of scheduled domestic flights continues to rise, the airlines are being reminded that they must not relax the controls and restrictions put in place to restrict transmission of Covid-19. Domestic airlines must also warn passengers that they may face legal action if they do not wear face masks throughout the flight and they’ve been told they must upgrade their in-flight air ventilation systems. They must also replace high-efficiency particulate air filters on a regular basis. These would be expensive updates in conjunction with the aircraft manufacturers.
Meanwhile, Thai aviation authorities have held talks with airlines on the resumption of international flights. Since the start of May, Thailand has already allowed domestic flights to resume.
Currently there are about 17,000 passengers a day at Thailand ‘s two major airports, Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang, a tiny fraction of the passenger traffic through the two largest airports in Thailand before the arrival of Covid-19 restrictions. All of Thailand’s airports have now been reopened. Phuket International Airport was the last airport to resume regular domestic flights on June 13.
Whilst the domestic flight situation starts ramping again, the discussion on how to relaunch international travel continues to plague (pun unintended) lawmakers and health officials.
It’s all about the travel bubbles.
Whilst the CAAT are warning that travel bubbles for general tourism are probably many months away, it’s likely that the first people to benefit will be workers with existing work permits and people attending international meetings for the purposes of conducting business in Thailand.
Gen. Somsak Roongsita, Secretary-General of the National Security Council says the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration had not yet made any decisions about Travel Bubbles, which countries would be involved or when they would begin.
Welcome to Cambodia! Bring your wallet.
If you’re thinking about planning a trip to Cambodia soon, reconsider, unless you’re willing to put down US$3,000, a fortune for a backpacker in Southeast Asia. The country wants foreigners to make the deposit at a local bank upon entering to make sure any potential medical or quarantine costs can be met. And that’s just the start.
Even if you have the money, it’s still tricky to get in. Travellers need to have a medical insurance valued over US$50,000 and a health certificate deeming them free of the coronavirus, issued 72 hours before entering the country. Then, they start deducting from the deposit.
Travelling to south east Asia as a tourist has largely been put on hold by most of the countries keeping strong control over their borders in the immediate and medium future. Travel bubbles are being seen as a way forward for reciprocal ‘low risk’ countries to re-introduce travel across their borders.
Cambodian media say testing may need to be done before a traveller can enter which would be US$100 for a swab test, US$30 for overnight accommodation while results sent to the lab, $30 for food and extra expenses for transportation. This would be taken out of the deposit made at the bank.
Once the travellers has gone through all that rigmarole, then they must self isolate for 14 days at their hotel, reporting to medical officers each day. Another swab test would be done on the 13th day of isolation. In another scenario, where a passenger on the flight tests positive for the coronavirus, then everyone on the flight would need to go into quarantine, with costs involved taken out of the bank deposit. Worse case, those who get sick need to pay all costs involved.
Even death has costs. US$1,500 would used for cremation and funeral costs.
Have a great time in Cambodia!
SOURCE: TTR Weekly
Thai immigration crackdown on illegal migrants flowing back into the country
Thailand borders four countries. Most of the borders are just jungle or the mighty Mekong River. In all cases the borders are easily crossed if someone wants to avoid the correct border channels. The country’s porous borders have been an ongoing issue with some 5 million+ illegal immigrants floating around Thailand at any one time. There has been recent attempts to hold amnesties and register illegal immigrants but Thailand’s borders remain ‘fluid’.
That’s a problem during a world virus pandemic.
Now the Thai Immigration Bureau is stepping up its efforts to stem the traffic of thousands of migrant workers across north eastern and eastern borders from Laos and Cambodia, and stop them from sneaking into Thailand illegally.
Thailand’s economic success over the past 50 years has been built on the back of cheap foreign labour and the pay and conditions offered in Thailand, whilst relatively low in world terms, is better than that offered by the country’s neighbours. Employers, eager to use the cheap flow of labour, are liable to turn a blind eye to the official, and onerous, Thai paperwork.
The head of Thai Immigration says immigration police are concerned about ongoing and illegal crossings as the Thai border remains closed to limit new infections of Covid-19. That the borders are so porous and the traffic across them almost impossible to police, has been a tangible threat to Thailand’s success in containing Covid-19 infections.
Pol Lt Gen Sompong says the immigration police will launch a campaign in the north eastern provinces to crack down on migrant workers who try and illegally enter the country for work.
Foreigners are not allowed to enter the kingdom by land, sea or air, with few exceptions.
“Some migrants crossing the border illegally may bring viral infections with them which will not be caught by screening authorities,” he told Bangkok Post.
The national police chief, Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda, has ordered Immigration police to get information in the four northeastern border provinces of Bung Kan, Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket and Nong Khai about the flow of illegal traffic across the river and across the borders.
Pol Lt Gen Sompong, heading up Thai Immigration, met with immigration police at the Thai-Laos Friendship Bridge crossing point in Nong Khai, the small province meandering along the Mekong bordering Laos.
“I ordered immigration police to work closely with border police and soldiers in in arresting illegal border crossers. More importantly, state officials themselves must not get involved with such offences.”
He noted that, as Thailand continues to reopen, there will be a need for migrant workers again. There was a flood of migrants leaving the country when the borders were closed as migrant workers scrambled to return to their homes. But now that situation is in reverse.
“Migration to Thailand has intensified since the previous report in 2014. Based on data from a range of sources, the report estimates that Thailand now hosts approximately 4.9 million non-Thai residents, a substantial increase from 3.7 million in 2014.
Most of them come from neighbouring Cambodia, Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Myanmar and Viet Nam, accounting for an estimated 3.9 million documented and undocumented migrant workers. Other major groups include an estimated 480,000 stateless persons, 110,000 skilled professionals and 100,000 refugees and asylum seekers.
Thailand benefits significantly from their presence. Migrant workers help fill labour shortages, contribute to economic growth and are becoming ever more important as Thai society ages. Constituting over 10 per cent of the total labour force, their work is thought to contribute between 4.3 to 6.6 per cent of Thailand’s Gross Domestic Product.”
Thailand Migration Report 2019
Covid-19 update: 1 new imported case (June 20)
The Ministry of Public Health’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported 1 new confirmed case of Covid-19 this morning. The new case is an imported case, by a student returning from from Bharain. The student is in state quarantine and has had no contact with the general population since returning.
Today is the 26th day in a row with no new locally transmitted cases. Thailand is aiming for 28 consecutive days with no new confirmed locally spread cases before feeling confident about the local situation and declaring the nation officially “virus-free”. That will be this Monday if all goes well.
Total cases in Thailand since the beginning of the outbreak are now 3,147, of whom 3,018 patients have recovered and been discharged, making the recovery rate 96%. 71 patients are undergoing treatment in hospital, while the death toll remains at 58.
Globally, the virus has infected 8,775,902 people and caused 462,876 deaths.
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | The Pattaya News
