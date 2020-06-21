Injured adventure cyclist rescued in Chon Buri forest – VIDEO

An off-road adventure bicyclist was rescued after a bicycle accident in a forest in Chon Buri’s Banglamung district yesterday. Rescue workers were notified of the accident at 10am in a forest near the Khao Maikaew area.

Rescue workers had to hike 2 kilometres from the nearest road into the forest to find the injured cyclist, 31 year old Thanachai Poecharoen. Thanachai had numerous injuries from the fall and was unable to stand.

He was carefully moved from the forest and carried back the 2 kilometres by a group of rescue workers before being sent to a local hospital.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News