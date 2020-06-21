image
Connect with us

Pattaya

Injured adventure cyclist rescued in Chon Buri forest – VIDEO

The Thaiger

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Injured adventure cyclist rescued in Chon Buri forest &#8211; VIDEO | The Thaiger
    • follow us in feedly

An off-road adventure bicyclist was rescued after a bicycle accident in a forest in Chon Buri’s Banglamung district yesterday. Rescue workers were notified of the accident at 10am in a forest near the Khao Maikaew area.

Rescue workers had to hike 2 kilometres from the nearest road into the forest to find the injured cyclist, 31 year old Thanachai Poecharoen. Thanachai had numerous injuries from the fall and was unable to stand.

He was carefully moved from the forest and carried back the 2 kilometres by a group of rescue workers before being sent to a local hospital.

 

Injured adventure cyclist rescued in Chon Buri forest - VIDEO | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Pattaya. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tourism

Koh Samet will reopen next month

Jack Burton

Published

1 day ago

on

June 20, 2020

By

Koh Samet will reopen next month | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: thailand-guide.com

The eastern Rayong province’s Koh Samet will reopen to the public on July 1, after being closed since the enactment of the Emergency Decree to halt the spread of Covid-19.

The reopening follows with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment’s policy to reopen all national parks nationwide. Koh Samet is a part of the Khao Laemya – Koh Samet National Park.

Thailand’s superintendent of national parks had earlier said that national and local park officials had started cleaning the island, as well as its ports, to be ready to greet visitors next month.

Koh Samet will reopen next month | News by The Thaiger

Koh Samet will reopen next month | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Pattaya

Pattaya soi dog, caught in fence, rescued

Jack Burton

Published

1 day ago

on

June 20, 2020

By

Pattaya soi dog, caught in fence, rescued | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: The Pattaya News

In a heartwarming story, a stray dog was rescued after it got stuck in a fence at a house in Pattaya earlier this week. Sawang Boriboon Rescue workers were notified of the unfortunate animal’s plight at a house in Naklua Thursday afternoon.

Rescue workers and The Pattaya News arrived on the scene to find the dog stuck in the fence, disoriented and barking in pain and confusion. Rescuers used a hydraulic cutter to free the dog, who was uninjured and in perfect health after the incident, according to the volunteer responders.

Witnesses told reporters that they heard the dog barking with pain, and tried to help but failed. They then called Sawang Boriboon rescue workers to help.

Pattaya soi dog, caught in fence, rescued | News by The ThaigerPattaya soi dog, caught in fence, rescued | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Resorts lower prices, offer promos for post-pandemic holidays

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

3 days ago

on

June 18, 2020

By

Resorts lower prices, offer promos for post-pandemic holidays | The Thaiger

Hotels are ready to face off. After months of vacant rooms, prices are being cut to entice domestic tourists to book a post-pandemic holiday. Now provincial restrictions have been mostly removed

Depending on the province and risk of coronavirus transmissions, some hotels were ordered to close their doors completely. Now restrictions are being lifted and domestic travel is picking up again. The government just passed a 22.4 billion baht in stimulus packages to help out hotels many resorts and tour companies. On top of the boost from the government, hotels are slashing nightly rates and offering promotions.

It already looks like business is starting to boom. The Centara Grand Mirage in Pattaya has now been open for 2 weeks. Last weekend, their occupancy rate was at 70% – 80%. The rate for this weekend is expected to reach 90%. While weekends have been good, the days are at a 20% to 30% occupancy rate.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
image

Trending