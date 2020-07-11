Quotas for returning Australians to be halved amid Melbourne outbreak | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Quotas for returning Australians to be halved amid Melbourne outbreak
As Australia struggles with a new Covid-19 outbreak in Melbourne, Australian PM Scott Morrison has announced that from this Monday he’s cutting the number of Australians allowed to reenter the country by half – from 8,000 to only 4,000 daily. He says the move is needed to devote resources to countering the “very concerning” domestic virus surge. Authorities there have reported a record 288 new cases of of the virus in the past 24 hours.
The number is the highest daily jump in new infections since the Melbourne outbreak began in mid-June, with officials partly linking the increase to a record amount of testing for the virus. More than 30,000 people have been tested in the previous 24 hours. Health security breaches of quarantine hotels in Melbourne are being blamed for the new outbreak, with returning overseas travellers accounting for the majority of the country’s virus cases.
According to Daniel Andrews, Victorian Premier , where Melbourne is the capital…
“It was always going to get worse before it got better. We are doing more testing than has ever been done.”
About 5 million residents of the greater Melbourne area, or about 20% of the nation’s population, were ordered into a 6 week, stay-at-home lockdown earlier this week in an effort to, again, curb the new outbreak which has rattled Australia. The country had successfully contained the epidemic in most areas just weeks ago.
The BBC reports Australians in Victoria have also been barred from travelling to other states and territories in the country. Health officials say it will take several weeks to know if the Melbourne lockdown will work. And for the first time in Australia, authorities recommended that people wear masks in public, although only if they are unable to observe proper social distancing when in the Melbourne region.
Australia closed its international borders to all but returning citizens and permanent residents in late March. As in Thailand, all returning citizens and residents have been put in mandatory quarantine, stretching medical resources in the country’s main cities.
PM Morrison says the cap on returning Australians will remain in place until Melbourne’s outbreak is contained.
But while the situation is worsening in Melbourne, the northeastern Queensland state opened its domestic borders yesterday for the first time in more than 3 months. People from Victoria will remain banned for now.
Queensland is the nation’s premier vacation spot during the southern winter (think “Florida”. Tourists flock there every year to take advantage of its beaches, tropical forests and the Great Barrier Reef.
Most other states and regions are reporting few, or no, new daily cases of the disease in recent weeks.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai TimesKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 UPDATE: All the latest news from the world
Today the total number of Covid-19 patients in the world has nearly reached 12,625,155 with 562,769 people succumbing to the effects of the disease. Over 7.3 million people are registered as ‘recovered’ from their bout of Covid-19. The numbers of new cases, worldwide, is accelerating. The current hotspots are the US, Brazil, India, South Africa and Mexico – presenting with the highest numbers of new cases in the past 24 hours. Here is a sample of news snippets related to Covid-19 around the world in the past 24 hours… • India recorded more than 100,000 cases of Covid-19 in the last […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand’s controversial health minister apologises for not wearing face mask
Thailand’s colourful and often provocative Health Minister says he’s sorry for removing his face mask while attending an event at the US Embassy in Bangkok. Anutin Charnvirakul admits he has not been a good role model, saying he shouldn’t warn others about letting their guard down while becoming complacent himself. The minister was attending an embassy event to celebrate America’s Independence Day, when he removed his mask for photographs. A report in Thai PBS World says he was not alone in doing so, as several other officials also removed their masks. The minister says he has learnt his lesson and […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 UPDATE: Friday, July 10
Today the total number of Covid-19 patients in the world has nearly reached 12.4 million with over 557,000 people succumbing to the effects of the disease. Nearly 7.2 million people are registered as ‘recovered’ from their bout of Covid-19. The numbers of new cases, worldwide, is accelerating. The current hotspots are the US, Brazil, India, South Africa and Mexico – presenting with the highest numbers of new cases in the past 24 hours. On the positive side, the death rate from Covid-19 cases has flattened out a lot over the past 2 months although there are now signs it is […]
Bangkok clinics in 72 million baht fraud scandal
Thai Airasia ponders second Bangkok hub
“I already lost heart years ago” – Thailand’s economic Tzar ponders his fate
Posters of missing persons removed by Ubon University security
Quotas for returning Australians to be halved amid Melbourne outbreak
Covid-19 UPDATE: All the latest news from the world
Combined force arrests 107 illegal Cambodian migrants within a day
Over 1,400 arrested, fined for illegal motorbike races in Udon Thani
Thai sports minister optimistic about Olympic boxing gold
Cabinet reshuffle coming as 4 economic ministers resign
Immigration official says visa amnesty extension “is unlikely”
Mayor of Seoul dead in apparent suicide after harassment allegations
Rescuers remove 4 metre python from Chon Buri car
Thai agriculture minister to take a delegation on a coconut harvesting tour
US ambassador vows to help Thailand combat human trafficking
Today is Asanha Bucha Day – Why is the day special for Thai Buddhists?
Two years ago – remembering Phuket’s Phoenix boat tragedy
Alcohol bans tomorrow and Monday in Thailand
What will happen to foreigners with expired visas after July 31?
First post-Covid flight from China lands in Bangkok
Thailand gets quarantine “red light” from UK, “green light” from EU
Thailand’s economy facing bleakest prediction in Asia
Thai teacher gives “ugly” haircut as punishment for student’s long hair
PETA reveals ‘abused’ monkeys used to pick coconuts in Thailand
The transformation of Thai hotels under the ‘new normal’ – CBRE
Thailand to welcome 1,700 medical tourists starting this month
Massive flash flood brings Pattaya to a crawl
Phuket officials visit Kamala restaurant after customer charged 6,750 baht
Thai PM expresses concern over “travel bubbles”
Russian woman denies murdering daughter, claims husband made her do it
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Expats3 days ago
What will happen to foreigners with expired visas after July 31?
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
First post-Covid flight from China lands in Bangkok
- Education4 days ago
Thai teacher gives “ugly” haircut as punishment for student’s long hair
- Pattaya3 days ago
Massive flash flood brings Pattaya to a crawl
- Phuket2 days ago
Phuket officials visit Kamala restaurant after customer charged 6,750 baht
- Expats2 days ago
Facebook group names and shames “farang prices”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
“Travel bubble” scheme likely to be delayed
- Economy3 days ago
AirAsia’s wings may be clipped permanently
Richard Barker
July 11, 2020 at 10:12 am
Actually Victorians go to Queensland (when they can) at this time of year ie winter. Most from NSW would go overseas where I would be (Thailand) if I could.