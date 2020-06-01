Quality quarantine options for those who want some luxury | The Thaiger

Private state quarantine options are available for those returning to Thailand and willing to pay a hefty price. The 14 day quarantine is required for everyone re-entering the country to prevent any possible spread of the coronavirus, but there are more luxurious options from hotels that have passed the test from the public health and defence ministries.

Around 90 guests so far have opted for the their mandatory quarantine at Qiu Hotel Sukhumvit. The hotel says they have received hundreds of enquiries about the alternative state quarantine service. The hotel is selling its quarantine package for 32,000 baht per person (for 14 days) which includes 3 meals a day. They are parenting with the Sukhumvit Hospital to provide, if needed, free ambulance service, coronavirus testing and a video call consolation with a doctor.

PHOTO: A room at the Qui Hotel, a step up from the state quarantine facilities

But Qiu Hotel is cheap compared to other alternative quarantine services. Other hotels include Movenpick Wellness BDMS Resort Hotel, Grand Richmond Hotel, Royal Benja Hotel and the Idle Residence. Prices at these venues range from 45,000 – 60,000 baht for a two week quarantine stay, according to hotels’ Facebook pages.

Foreigners with work permits or permission from the labour ministry are allowed to enter the country, but they need health insurance, a health certificate and also need to be in quarantine for 2 weeks. They also need to be able to find flights to return to Thailand.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

" Alternative State Quarantine "by Qiu Hotel and Sukumvit Hospitalท่านสามารถตรวจสอบรายชื่อโรงแรมทางเลือกสำหรับการกักตัวได้ทาง www.hsscovid.com หรือ https://www.naewna.com/local/490404 Posted by Qiu Hotel on Saturday, 2 May 2020