Quality quarantine options for those who want some luxury | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Quality quarantine options for those who want some luxury
Private state quarantine options are available for those returning to Thailand and willing to pay a hefty price. The 14 day quarantine is required for everyone re-entering the country to prevent any possible spread of the coronavirus, but there are more luxurious options from hotels that have passed the test from the public health and defence ministries.
Around 90 guests so far have opted for the their mandatory quarantine at Qiu Hotel Sukhumvit. The hotel says they have received hundreds of enquiries about the alternative state quarantine service. The hotel is selling its quarantine package for 32,000 baht per person (for 14 days) which includes 3 meals a day. They are parenting with the Sukhumvit Hospital to provide, if needed, free ambulance service, coronavirus testing and a video call consolation with a doctor.
PHOTO: A room at the Qui Hotel, a step up from the state quarantine facilities
But Qiu Hotel is cheap compared to other alternative quarantine services. Other hotels include Movenpick Wellness BDMS Resort Hotel, Grand Richmond Hotel, Royal Benja Hotel and the Idle Residence. Prices at these venues range from 45,000 – 60,000 baht for a two week quarantine stay, according to hotels’ Facebook pages.
Foreigners with work permits or permission from the labour ministry are allowed to enter the country, but they need health insurance, a health certificate and also need to be in quarantine for 2 weeks. They also need to be able to find flights to return to Thailand.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Pollution
Bangkok governor warns of canal pollution
Bangkok’s governor warns that the volume of garbage in Bangkok’s canals is increasing and is beginning to block the sewer system, causing potentially health-threatening floods in many areas. Governor Asawin Kwanmuang said the removal of garbage from canals in Lat Phrao district and under Pradit Manutham Road alone required 5 trucks.
The area is just a kilometre away from a Rama 9 pumping station, which drains water from Lat Phrao Canal and Saen Saeb Canal to the Chao Phraya River.
“If the rubbish blocks the pipes and the tunnels, the city will be unable to drain water during floods in the rainy season.”
The same problem is found in other districts, such as Chatuchak (northern suburbs of Bangkok). The governor has asked Bangkok residents to take this issue seriously, as the consequences are dire.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Tourism
Travelling Bangkok’s klongs with Manit
Should you move to Thailand? In this video I interviewed my friend @Christopher Lau , originally from California, USA and got a little insight of his experience behind living in Thailand for two years.
Then I took him for the famous canal boat ride in “Klong Saen Saep” Bangkok. By the end of the vlog we had a very delightful Thai food session (not so delightful for Chris 😂). Watch the video to find out more.
Manit is a YouTube vlogger and uses his camera and drone to allow us to see Bangkok from a different set of eyes.
Tourism
Grand Palace and Wat Phra Kaeo reopen this week
As the country slowly dusts off the cobwebs of its tourism machine, the most popular tourist attraction of them all is about to reopen in the capital. The Grand Palace and Wat Phra Kaeo (Temple of the Emerald Buddha) in Bangkok will be reopened this Thursday, June 4.
The reopening will be under strict health and safety measures to provide safety and health controls for visitors to reduce the possible spread of Covid-19. When visiting the Grand Palace and Wat Phra Kaeo, the Tourism Authority of Thailand is asking everyone “to stay safe through this difficult time and follow the health and safety recommendations by keeping social distancing, wearing a mask or cloth mask, and frequently washing hands”.
When visiting the Grand Palace be aware that there are strict dress codes, above and beyond the requirements for Covid-19.
Bangkok’s Grand Palace outpaces the Eiffel Tower, Egypt’s Pyramids and Rome’s Colosseum to make the list of the world’s 50 Most Visited Tourist Attractions, according to leading travel magazine, Travel+Leisure. Based on the gate count, Bangkok’s Grand Palace attracts 8 million visitors a year making it the 8th most visited attraction in Asia and 40th in the magazine’s world’s top 50 list.
The Grand Palace complex was originally built in 1782, and consists of not only royal and religious halls, but also a number of government offices as well as the renowned Temple of the Emerald Buddha. It covers an area of 218,000 sq. metres and is surrounded by four border walls, 1.9 kilometres in length.
After King Rama I the Great ascended the throne in 1782, the Palace was built. Before this, the royal palace and centre of administration had been located in Thon Buri, on the west bank of the Chao Phraya River.
You can find more information about the Grand Palace Complex, and even book tickets, HERE.
