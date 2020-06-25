Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Q&A with David Barrett on travel, tourism and MICE
Industry expert and respected marketeer David Barrett chatted with travel writer and media consultant Andrew J Wood on the recovery from the impact of Covid-19 on Thailand’s formidable travel and tourism industry.
AW. As Thailand starts to emerge from lockdown what do you believe are the most important points to consider to ensure success?
DB: As we begin to recover, we are presented with an opportunity to reset Thailand’s tourism model and build a better future. Thailand is set up for mass tourism and if we want to see sustainable growth and development we need better control and management of destinations and resources.
We need to be targetting quick-win markets from bubble source markets close to home as the first step. A focus on high yield tourists is the way to go, in tandem with wooing back mass tourism, whilst being mindful of the need to better manage the Kingdom’s resources, protecting the environment.
AW. When people start to think about travel again, what do you believe they are looking for in a post Covid-19 world?
DB: Biosecurity measures will be top of the list for first movers in international travel. Reassurances that their health and well-being are being taken care of. Hygiene and health measures may cause a little inconvenience compared to the free-spirited travel pre-Covid, but new measures need to be visible to reassure travellers, as safety is paramount. The first wave of travellers are most likely to take baby steps, travelling nationally this year, flying next year short haul within 4 hours and long haul hopefully will rebound in volume by 2022. If you’ve broken a leg and you’re on the mend, you don’t enter a marathon. The global tourism industry has been broken and is now in recovery, we need to take little steps close to home first.
AW. In a recent poll 75% of respondents said that the hotel industry in Thailand cannot thrive with only domestic tourism. Do you agree?
DB: We have to rely and survive on domestic tourism as this is the first market to travel. Thankfully the Royal Thai Government also sees the domestic sector as key to kickstarting the tourism economy and their stimulus package of 22.4 billion baht with subsidies and incentives to boost domestic tourism is a way to go. Tourism will continue to be a driver of growth for the Thai economy. Historically, international visitors have propelled the industry, but it is Thais’ desire to travel around Thailand that has seen the domestic tourism market grow.
If you take a look at one of the niche segments — ecotourism, more than 60% of small ecotourism operators in Thailand have websites and promotional collateral only in Thai. That says something about the past success and drive to build back domestic tourism as the first-move segment. Neglect domestic tourism at your peril.
AW. Your name is often linked with the MICE (Meetings Incentives Conventions Exhibitions) industry. With new social distancing guidelines in place for meetings in Thailand do you think the industry can bounce back in Thailand?
DB: MICE will return. However, if you cut through all the positive spin, the reality is that international MICE, that traditionally has been higher yield, will take much longer to rebound. Hopefully short haul MICE with Singapore as the regional corporate hub, feeding meetings to Thailand, will return by the third quarter of 2021. Long haul markets such as Europe and the high rolling incentives from the US, that we started to see growth pre-Covid, won’t be back en mass until the latter half of 2022. It’s a waiting game.
The challenge is for the DMCs (Destination Management Companies) who’ve banked their futures on these long haul markets. Do they have deep enough pockets to ride through this waiting game? Many of the small DMCs have turned to retail to tide them over, but are stressed about the timeline for the return of their business.
In terms of safe distancing at business events, the industry will adapt and as confidence in international travel resumes, I am sure some of the stringent hygiene and health guidelines will be relaxed. The desire to travel and meet people is in our DNA, and I am confident MICE will resume to pre-Covid levels, but it may take 3 to 5 years.
AW. The Thai PM is keen to engage with industry experts. What Travel and Tourism advice would you give him?
DB: Please introduce cooperation between the Ministry of Interior, who issues hotel licenses, and the Ministry of Tourism & Sports. The two ministries need to communicate and cooperate for control of Thailand’s tourism development. And ideally bring the Ministry of Natural Resources & Environment into the conversation too. We need better control and planning of tourism resources.
AW. There is much talk about resetting the industry. What do you think our priorities should be?
DB: To reset the industry:
- Carefully introduce bilateral government agreements on travel, so we can open up key source markets, though elimination of entry restrictions.
- A long-term master plan for Thai tourism that is sustainable for the environment and stakeholders A plan that everyone buys into, even if there are controls that may impact business operations.
- Continue the great work of the Tourism Authority of Thailand in promoting Thailand as the jewel in Asia.
And please can we have a new campaign and drop "Amazing," which has run its course.
Potential low-risk countries to reboot Thailand inbound travel
Thailand’s borders could be opened to New Zealand, Australia, Japan, Taiwan and certain cities in China. Those areas are now deemed to have a low-risk for spreading the coronavirus and being looked into as potential countries for the ‘travel bubble’ scheme.
In an tourism agreement with the low-risk countries, foreigners would be allowed to enter the country, but with restrictions. The tourists could be allowed in from August 1, but may have go through what officials are describing as a ‘villa quarantine’, meaning they would stay at their accommodation and not travel. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration will discuss this next Monday as the committee tries to come up with a way to kick-start tourism but without also kick-starting another outbreak in the country.
Thailand’s public health minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the scheme revisited.
“Thailand will pair with countries considered low risk, under a travel bubble tourism arrangement, which will be reassessed periodically.”
While the travel bubble plan is still in the works for potential tourists, the first wave of foreigners – those entering for business, investment, medical and compassionate purposes – are set to start re-entering the country from July 1.
The CCSA says skilled workers, experts, those with Thai families, teachers, students and ‘medical tourists’ will be allowed to enter the country starting next month. Most will need to go through a 14 day quarantine. 50,000 foreigners are expected to arrive in the first wave of foreigners back into Thailand in a phase that could take up to 2 months to roll out.
Please note: If you believe you fall into any of the categories being offered for re-entry by the Thai Government at this time, then please contact your local Thai Embassy in your country to discuss your situation.
SOURCES: Thai PBS | Bangkok Post
Open for business. Just about all business restrictions in Thailand lifted from July 1.
Thailand has now gone over a month without a locally transmitted case of Covid-19, and July 1, approaching quickly, will see the resumption of all businesses and activities originally suspended under the Emergency Decree, including bars, pubs and “soapy” massage parlours. Spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin made the announcement yesterday.
He told the media regulations have been drafted for the fifth round of easing of restrictions “when complete relaxation will occur.” Businesses and activities set to resume this time pose the highest risk of transmission. Their closure had an insignificant impact on the overall economy, but some groups are in deep financial trouble because of it, including bar staff, musicians and singers.
Dr. Taweesilp says schools will also fully open. Restrictions on opening hours at malls will be lifted. Pubs, bars and karaoke shops can reopen, but must close at midnight for now. Groups of customers will be capped at 5 people, and will not be allowed to join other groups. Sales promotion activities, ie “beer girls,” will be banned. Video game parlours can reopen, but will prohibited from selling food or beverages. Busineses offering bath-sauna-massage service (aka. “soapy” massage) will reopen on the condition that customers and staff wear face masks and observe social distancing, except during “bathing time.”
“Customers must use the Thai Chana app when they check in, or manually register their visit in a book.”
Staff will be regularly tested for Covid-19 and other related diseases.
At all the newly reopened premises, the government will continue to require body temperature screening, the use of face masks, social distancing, regular cleaning, a month of surveillance camera footage to facilitate disease investigation, and use of the Thai Chana app for check-in and check-out.
Dr. Taweesilp said (with a completely straight face), that at “soapy” massage parlours surveillance cameras will cover only public areas.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Brazilian court rules President Bolsonaro must wear face mask
A judge in Brazil has ruled that the country’s controversial leader, President Jair Bolsonaro, must wear a face mask in public as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the country. Brazil is second only to the US in terms of the number of confirmed cases and deaths. To date, 53,874 people have died from the virus, with 1.2 million infected. In the last 24 hours alone, the country has recorded nearly 40,000 new cases.
However, its populist leader continues to defy medical authorities, with his latest act of rebellion being to attend a political rally, where he shook hands with supporters and held babies for photos, all without wearing a face mask. He has also publicly criticised contagious disease experts for recommending lock-downs and social distancing, which local governors and mayors have put in place. Bolsonaro claims the damage caused to the economy by such measures is worse than the virus itself. And, in line with US President Donald Trump, the Brazilian leader continues to advocate for unproven treatments, such as anti-malarial medication.
Now, in a ruling made public on Tuesday, a Brazilian federal judge has mandated that Bolsonaro be fined 2,000 reais a day (around 11,600 baht) for every day he disregards measures put in place to get the Covid-19 outbreak under control. The Brazilian government’s legal representatives say they are looking at ways to have the ruling overturned.
The huge number of Covid cases in Brazil make it an ideal location in which to conduct vaccine trials, with tests on an Oxford University vaccine already underway. The country’s interim health minister says the government is likely to agree a deal this week that will allow for manufacture of the vaccine in Brazil.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World | Reuters
