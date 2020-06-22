Thailand
Thailand News Today – Monday, June 22
3 killed, 2 injured in Nakhon Si Thammarat crash
3 people have been killed, one an 11 year old girl, and 2 others seriously injured, after the pick-up they were travelling in collided with a roadside tree.
All from the same Nakhon Si Thammarat family, heading to a family burial.
A convoy of 5 cars was heading to Surat Thani and passing through Tha Sala yesterday morning when the ran off the road and slammed into a tree. A man, a woman and an 11 year old girl all died at the scene. The driver and his father were also seriously injured.
Data from the pickup’s dash cam is being examined by police as part of the investigation.
Thailand’s entertainment venues and bars poised to reopen in July
Pubs, clubs and karaoke bars will be allowed to re-open in July. That’s a promise from the committee which has been rolling out Thailand’s gradual re-openings in staged phases.
It will be the fifth phase of lifting the restrictions, originally imposed on all levels of business in Thailand in response to the threats from Covid-19. But, it should be stressed, the good will from the committee now needs to be given assent from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration at its next meeting this Friday before it actually happens.
Talks were held yesterday between Thailand’s deputy Army chief and committee members, along with representatives from venues. Notably, massage parlours weren’t mentioned in the reports about the meeting.
Bangkok’s revamped Khaosan Road ready to open in August, without international tourists
Bangkok’s Khaosan Road, for decades a pilgrimage for backpackers from all over the world, looks set to reopen in August.
A well-loved tourist mecca for browsing, eating and night life, the thoroughfare has undergone a big make-over during lock-down, and now boasts a new road surface, traffic barriers and newly-planted trees.
Some $1.4 million has been spent on the makeover.
Repeated (and controversial) attempts to remove street vendors from the famous strip have so far failed, although vendors are yet to be chosen to set up their stalls on the street.
There’s been plenty of praise for the revamp, but others say it will destroy the unique character and atmosphere that used to draw travellers from around the world.
Experts say just arresting teens doesn’t stop street racing
It’s going to take more than simply arresting street racers to stop the so-called ‘dek waen’ motorbike riders from speeding through city streets, police say.
The next step in eradicating the illegal races is to crack down on the mechanic shops and garages that modify the engines and sell all the noisy upgrades to the scooters and motorcycles.
Now the deputy rector of Rangsit University says authorities need to do more than arrest the young riders and instead target the motorcycle shops that sell the modifications.
Pattaya’s beaches remain party and alcohol-free zones
Police in Pattaya are warning beach-goers that a ban on parties and the consumption of alcohol on the city’s beaches still remains in force.
Officers say they are monitoring all local beaches, particularly at weekends. They say that most beach-goers appear to have abandoned wearing face masks, and an increasing number of beer bottles can now be seen on the city’s beaches.
Police say they are primarily issuing gentle reminders.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
3 new imported cases of Covid-19 virus reported in Thailand (June 22)
Today, the Centre of Covid-19 Administration reported 3 new cases of the coronavirus with no additional deaths. This takes the total number of infections in Thailand to 3,151 and 58 deaths since the beginning of the outbreak. Today also marks the 28th consecutive day with no confirmed local transmissions of Covid-19, a milestone that is sure to give the CCSA more comfort in relaxing any remaining restrictions imposed on Thai society.
An additional 4 people have recovered from the disease over the past 24 hours, leaving 71 remaining in hospitals.
The 3 new cases were reported as Thai nationals returning from India and were detected with the virus in state quarantine, according to Dr Taweesilp, the spokesman for the government’s CCSA.
“All 3 patients were female, aged 11, 21, and 34, who returned to Thailand on June 18 and went into Chon Buri state quarantine, all were reported as asymptomatic.”
“The 28 day milestone for local transmissions is important because 4 weeks is thought to be the maximum period of time the virus can live in a person without showing symptoms.”
The spokesman also mentions that the administration was coordinating with Burmeser authorities regarding 23 coronavirus cases found among migrants deported from Thailand.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand | Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19: 1 new imported case, 27 days with no local transmissions (June 21)
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration this morning announced 1 new case of Covid-19 discovered in state quarantine over the previous 24 hours. The case is a 6 year old Thai boy who recently returned from South Africa on a repatriation flight.
Thailand has reached 27 consecutive days without a domestically transmitted case. As of today, the total number of confirmed cases in the country since the outbreak began stands at 3,148 (2,444 domestic and 211 imported). 72 are under treatment, 3,018 have recovered and been discharged, making the recovery rate 96%. The death toll remains at 58.
Globally, the total number of confirmed cases has risen to around 8.9 million, up 158,000 from yesterday; 4.7 million have recovered while deaths have surpassed 467,000. The total number of new infections continue to accelerate. The current hotspots in the world are US, Russia, Brazil, India and the UK.
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Relaxation on some social distancing measures for travel
- The Thailand Civil Aviation Authority has further relaxed the restrictions on domestic airline services by removing the need for on-board social distancing (so that middle seat is now likely to be sold)
- CCAT Director Chula Sookmanop says that domestic airlines can sell all their seats on each flight
- Airlines no longer need to leave some of the seats vacant for social distancing
- However, airlines must develop their in-flight air ventilation systems
- PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, as CCSA Director, says he is concerned about possible implications of re-introducing general tourism too quickly and stressed the importance of public health over tourism
- Meanwhile, Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob says that, as of July 1, families travelling together on electric trains in Bangkok will be allowed to sit down together
As the number of scheduled domestic flights continues to rise, the airlines are being reminded that they must not relax the controls and restrictions put in place to restrict transmission of Covid-19. Domestic airlines must also warn passengers that they may face legal action if they do not wear face masks throughout the flight and they’ve been told they must upgrade their in-flight air ventilation systems. They must also replace high-efficiency particulate air filters on a regular basis. These would be expensive updates in conjunction with the aircraft manufacturers.
Meanwhile, Thai aviation authorities have held talks with airlines on the resumption of international flights. Since the start of May, Thailand has already allowed domestic flights to resume.
Currently there are about 17,000 passengers a day at Thailand ‘s two major airports, Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang, a tiny fraction of the passenger traffic through the two largest airports in Thailand before the arrival of Covid-19 restrictions. All of Thailand’s airports have now been reopened. Phuket International Airport was the last airport to resume regular domestic flights on June 13.
Whilst the domestic flight situation starts ramping again, the discussion on how to relaunch international travel continues to plague (pun unintended) lawmakers and health officials.
It’s all about the travel bubbles.
Whilst the CAAT are warning that travel bubbles for general tourism are probably many months away, it’s likely that the first people to benefit will be workers with existing work permits and people attending international meetings for the purposes of conducting business in Thailand.
Gen. Somsak Roongsita, Secretary-General of the National Security Council says the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration had not yet made any decisions about Travel Bubbles, which countries would be involved or when they would begin.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand News Today – Monday, June 22
Second wave of Coronavirus hits South Korea
China’s dog-meat festival opens for another year
CCSA officials plan to allow 7 groups of foreigners to enter Thailand
Riot in Germany causes multiple injuries and arrests
UK relaxes lockdown measures as it gears up for reopening date
Japan and China island-rights battle heating up
Experts say just arresting teens doesn’t stop street racing
Bangkok’s revamped Khaosan Road may reopen in August, without international tourists
New breathalyser underway to detect Covid-19
Thousands of curfew violators arrested in 72-day span
Thai PM expresses condolences after repatriated man dies in state quarantine
Asia stocks rise along with coronavirus cases
More sea turtles lay eggs on Koh Samui
Ring of fire delights photographers around Asia
Not so fast, Thailand’s international flight ban might be extended
Bubble, bubble, toil and trouble – Thailand’s international travel quandary
Officer says sex-for-sale to be banned on infamous “happiness street”
Welcome to Cambodia! Bring your wallet.
Thailand tourism recovery- are we doing enough?
CAAC chief: International flights unlikely before September
Aviation authorities to talk about the return of international flights, business trips first
The timeline of a pandemic – the early days of Covid-19
His Majesty doesn’t want Thailand to use the lèse-majesté law
Monk chases pregnant woman and kills her in Buriram
Thailand’s entertainment venues and bars poised to reopen in July
Outrage over 75,000 baht travel allowance for senior execs at Thai Airways
Tropical Storm Nuri and Andaman Sea monsoon cause heavy rains throughout Thailand
Thailand disease expert says salmon cannot be infected with Covid-19
Injured whale shark looks for help from divers – VIDEO
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Cambodia1 day ago
Welcome to Cambodia! Bring your wallet.
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
The timeline of a pandemic – the early days of Covid-19
- Bangkok9 hours ago
Thailand’s entertainment venues and bars poised to reopen in July
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Relaxation on some social distancing measures for travel
- Economy2 days ago
Korat restauranteur will change your perception of airline food
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Tourism minister says pandemic provides “opportunity to reset tourism sector”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Defence chief favours lifting Thailand’s Emergency Decree
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok bar raided, nearly 100 revellers charged with breaching emergency decree