Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

PM hosts online meeting with governors of dark red provinces over Covid crisis

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has held an online meeting with the governors of the 12 “dark red” provinces – Pathum Thani, Chon Buri, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Ayutthaya, Chanchoengsao, Samut Prakan, Pattani, Narathiwat, Yala, and Songkha. The Bangkok Post reports that the PM used the meeting to question them on the Covid situation in their province and to say he hopes the crisis will ease within the coming weeks. Today, Thailand has hit yet another record high, with 17,669 new infections and 165 deaths.

According to the Bangkok Post, the PM used the meeting to get an understanding of how governors are managing Covid-19 in their provinces. The meeting was also attended by the Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, but not by the governor of Bangkok. Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri says the PM asked governors to keep the government updated so they could get the help they need, with each governor giving a debrief on the situation in their province and how they’re managing it.

The PM has also asked them to continually update the number of patients who have recovered and been discharged from hospital, as it gives an indication of how many hospital beds are available. He has also stated that there is no shortage of medical supplies or equipment in the country. Anutin added that from next month, the government will be ordering around 10 million vaccine doses a month, with around 1 million doses a day administered.

Meanwhile, the Bangkok Post reports that Chalermchai Boonyaleepun, member of a senate committee on public health, says Bangkok could have between 400,000 and 500,000 asymptomatic patients. He points out that asymptomatic infections account for up to 80% of Covid cases, adding that mass proactive PCR testing is limited in the capital.

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)30 seconds ago

PM hosts online meeting with governors of dark red provinces over Covid crisis
Coronavirus (Covid-19)35 mins ago

Thursday Covid Update: Record high of 17,669 cases and 165 deaths
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

Phetchabun sugar factory closes with Covid-19 cluster

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 hours ago

Police investigate hackers selling stolen vaccine appointments
Chon Buri10 hours ago

Driver blames GPS for durian truck wedged under overpass
Coronavirus (Covid-19)13 hours ago

Despite low riders, Covid-19 train to continue
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Pattaya14 hours ago

Planning for “Pattaya Move On” reopening scheme continues
Best of15 hours ago

Top 5 cookie shops in Bangkok
Drugs15 hours ago

Marine police seize 30 kilograms of methamphetmine from squid fishing boat
Thailand15 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Bars defy bans, Sandbox ‘still on’, vaccine rush | July 28
Thailand17 hours ago

Thailand to apply for Guinness World Record for longest petrified log
Coronavirus (Covid-19)17 hours ago

Koh Samui bar and club finds 16 Covid-19 infections
Best of18 hours ago

Kanchanaburi’s 5 coolest hotels
Thailand18 hours ago

Thousands of inmates granted royal pardon on HM the King’s birthday
Coronavirus (Covid-19)19 hours ago

Wednesday Covid Update: 16,533 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending