Thursday Covid Update: Record high of 17,669 cases and 165 deaths

A new record high of 17,669 new Covid-19 cases and 165 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Since April 1, in the latest and most severe wave of cases, the CCSA has reported a total of 532,167 Covid-19 infections since the start of the pandemic.

The number of daily new cases hit a new high. Yesterday, the CCSA reported 16,533 new cases. Last week, the daily counts were in the 14,000s and 15,000s.

The number of deaths reported today also hit a record high. On July 17, the CCSA recorded a high of 141 Covid-related deaths. Last week, the daily Covid fatality counts were in the 110s and 120s.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 261 were found in correctional facilities. In the latest wave of infections, spreading to Thailand’s overcrowded prisons, more than 40,000 inmates have tested positive for the virus. Field hospitals have been set up on prison grounds and the Department of Corrections is rolling out active testing to quickly identify infections and contain the virus.

Other updates…

Koh Samui health officials reported a Covid-19 cluster at the Black Bamboo Club in Chaweng and those who went to the club between July 16 and 26 are advised to get tested for Covid-19. The island off the Surat Thani coast recently reopened to foreign tourists under the “Samui Plus” travel scheme.

Phuket has surpassed its government-set threshold of 90 weekly Covid-19 cases and restrictions have been set for the next week including the closure of shopping centre Central Phuket and Central Floresta. In the past, the government said that if cases exceeded the threshold, then they would reconsider the island’s “Sandbox” reopening plan. For more information on the restrictions, click HERE.

Walk-in vaccination services for elderly expats at Bangkok’s Bang Sue Grand Station will end on Saturday. The walk-in, same-day vaccination is offered to foreign residents 75 and older for the rest of the week from 9am to 4pm. Health officials plan to start the next phase of vaccinations for those 18 and older next week, but registration will be needed to book an appointment.

