PM approves new financial aid package for social security recipients | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
PM approves new financial aid package for social security recipients
The Thai PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha, has given the go-ahead to another stimulus measure, this time aimed at social security beneficiaries. The scheme, known as Rao Rak Kan (“We Love Each Other”) will provide recipients with a cash payment via the Pao Tang application. All social security beneficiaries are eligible, provided they are Thai nationals and do not have more than 500,000 baht in their bank accounts.
Nation Thailand reports that a person’s monthly wage does not form part of the eligibility criteria, as this could lead to problems in the workplace. Labour Minister Suchat Chomklin says recipients can expect to receive between 3,000 and 4,500 baht a month but did not confirm the duration of the scheme. He says the finer details of the scheme will be agreed by Friday, with the proposal going before Cabinet for final approval next week.
The scheme is expected to be up and running by March, with Suchat saying around 9 million of the 11 million social security scheme members will qualify for the handout.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Most Thai provinces have been Covid-free for 7 days – CCSA
The government’s Covid-19 task force says 46 Thai provinces have had no new case of Covid-19 for 7 days. Taweesilp Visanuyothin from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says another 14 provinces have not recorded any infections at all in the latest outbreak. However, both the central province of Maha Sarakham, and the northern province of Tak, have recorded a rise in cases, with Maha Sarakham reporting 21 new patients, 1 of whom is understood to be a doctor. The districts of Muang and Kantharawichai have been classed as “maximum control” areas, with strict restrictions in place.
Meanwhile, the central province of Samut Sakhon, where the latest outbreak began, has reported 777 new infections, of which 667 were in migrant workers. The province has now had nearly 13,000 cases to date. Taweesilp says the proactive tracing and testing currently being carried out by officials is proving costly and time-consuming, as it costs 2,000 baht to trace and test each at-risk individual. He adds that the CCSA would prefer to have people’s cooperation, instead of the government having to impose laws to stop the spread of the virus.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Industry representatives call on government to prioritise vaccination, include tourism workers in first rollout
The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking is urging the government to make the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines a national agenda and to prioritise those working in the tourism industry. According to a Bangkok Post report, the JSCCIB says tourism workers need to be vaccinated to keep them safe while interacting with travellers. It has also suggested that employers fund the vaccination of migrant workers, in return for tax breaks, saying both groups should get the vaccine from July.
Mingkwan Metmowlee from the ASEAN Tourism Association says independent tour guides should be considered frontline workers given the close contact they have with tourists, and should be first in line for free vaccination, given that they are self-employed and don’t have a large business to help cover costs. Mingkwan says hotels that are still earning some revenue from initiatives such as alternative state quarantine can fund vaccines for their workers, with the possibility of adding the cost to guest charges.
JSCCIB member Kalin Sarasin from the Thai Chamber of Commerce is calling on the government to help around 1,800 hotels who couldn’t avail of soft loans, saying there’s a real risk people will lose their jobs otherwise.
“JSCCIB is worried these hotels will lay off their workers because they are mostly medium to small hotels that cannot afford to pay operation costs, including salaries.”
Meanwhile, Krod Rojanastien from the Thai Spa Association says workers in the hospitality sector should have their vaccines fully subsidised by the government, given that the industry will need at least 5 million doses. He adds that for foreign employees, who only make up 10% of workers, companies are willing to front the costs, but if the government can assist, it would help the sector.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Phuket
Phuket aims to vaccinate 70% of population, re-open to foreign tourists by October
Phuket is going it alone as it eyes herd immunity as the only lifeline for its devastated tourism industry. Business groups on the southern resort island have announced a plan to finance the vaccination of 70% of the island’s population, in the hope of being able to open to foreign tourists from October. The groups involved, which include the Phuket Tourism Association and the Phuket Chamber of Commerce, say they cannot afford to wait for the government’s national vaccine rollout, although their plan will still require government approval.
Business groups say they plan to pool resources to fund the vaccination of 70% of over 18s in the hope this will give the local population herd immunity and enable the island to re-open to international tourism by October. As part of the plan, called “Phuket First October”, the current mandatory 14-day quarantine would be waived for vaccinated arrivals. The president of the Phuket Tourism Association, Bhummikitti Ruktaengam, says tourism on the island won’t survive much longer without such an initiative.
“We can’t wait any longer. If we have to wait, we won’t survive. If we miss this winter peak season, we’d have to wait another year.”
The tourism groups plan to procure supplies of the AstraZeneca vaccine and the Chinese Sinovac vaccine, which is expected to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration this month. The government’s national rollout is not expected to grant the Kingdom herd immunity until 2022 and meanwhile, the current 14-day quarantine is proving a significant hurdle for the tourism industry. Markland Blaiklock from the Centara Hotels & Resorts group says tourism operators hope this latest plan might lead to quarantine requirements being lifted for vaccinated tourists arriving in Phuket.
“People aren’t going to come to Thailand for business or for a 2-week vacation if they have to spend 2 weeks in quarantine on arrival. So, we really hope that they can be relaxed.”
William Heinecke, from hotel group Minor International, has called on the government to add tourism workers to the priority list for vaccines, along with frontline workers and healthcare staff.
Those behind the initiative to achieve herd immunity for Phuket say it could be a pilot for lifting quarantine restrictions in other parts of the country. Bhummikitti says tourism operators on the island are taking matters into their own hands in the fight for survival.
“Phuket has always been a huge contributor to the Thai economy. Today, we’re standing up to take control of the situation. We don’t have a lot of money now but we’re giving one last push, hoping that this will save us.”
SOURCE: Bloomberg
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
PM approves new financial aid package for social security recipients
Most Thai provinces have been Covid-free for 7 days – CCSA
Foodpanda driver boats across river to deliver an order
Democracy Index 2020 ranks Thailand 4th in ASEAN, 73rd in the world
Industry representatives call on government to prioritise vaccination, include tourism workers in first rollout
Phuket aims to vaccinate 70% of population, re-open to foreign tourists by October
Thai Red Cross is calling on recovered Covid-19 patients to donate plasma
Air pollution hits unsafe levels in 19 provinces
Around 100 foreigners allegedly scammed by housing project company
Thailand News Today | Thailand fallout from Burmese coup | February 3
Police in Bangkok arrest 13 people for allegedly running an online gambling operation
Covid-19 immunisations to start as soon as vaccines arrive… whenever that is
Police bust house party in Thong Lor, arrest 10 people on drug charges
CCSA Update: 795 new Covid-19 cases
What’s happening in Myanmar? The background noise that led to an Army coup
“Yes, we want tourists back… but with quarantine” – Survey
UPDATE: Thailand Covid zones and your restrictions
UPDATE: “Hundreds” of investors caught in alleged Kasikorn Bank branch fraud in Pattaya
Norwegian man arrested at Bangkok airport for allegedly faking Certificate of Entry
Thai police officers crippled by accumulated 270 billion baht debt
Thailand News Today | Island Party Crackdown | January 28
Hemp now legal to grow in Thailand
Chon Buri hotels and tourism businesses ordered to close
Thailand tourism officials aim for 5 million foreign arrivals this year
The Koh Pha Ngan party kept rolling at the local police station
Body dumped on the roadside in Phuket
Visa Emergency Extension extended to May 30 this year for stranded tourists
Covid-19 – Thailand report for Saturday
Monk arrested on drug charges, allegedly told police methamphetamine was a merit gift
TAT’s new tourism strategy is “SEXY”
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Trending
- Business4 days ago
“Yes, we want tourists back… but with quarantine” – Survey
- Pattaya1 day ago
UPDATE: “Hundreds” of investors caught in alleged Kasikorn Bank branch fraud in Pattaya
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand tourism officials aim for 5 million foreign arrivals this year
- Thailand2 days ago
TAT’s new tourism strategy is “SEXY”
- Phuket3 days ago
Singapore Airlines to offer flights to Phuket next month
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Sunday’s Covid-19 report for Thailand, 829 new infections
- Myanmar3 days ago
UPDATE: Thailand Deputy PM responds to Myanmar army coup
- Bangkok3 days ago
3 Bangkok venues shut for violating Covid-19 prevention measures