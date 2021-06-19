Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Plan for 16-week gap between AstraZeneca vaccines dropped
Thailand’s plan to milk 2 extra vaccines from each vial of AstraZeneca may have seemed shady, though the technique to do so was safe and did not reduce efficacy, but yesterday the government dropped an actual dangerous plan to cut corners and pump up their vaccination figures. A senior health official confirmed that they were giving up on a plan to boost statistics of how many people have received a vaccine by delaying second AstraZeneca shots to a 16-week gap and instead administering those shots to new patients first.
The government had planned to give people their first dose of AstraZeneca and then wait 16 weeks before administering their second dose. The maximum tested interval between the first and second vaccines is 12 weeks, approved by the European Medicines Agency. So the Thai plan would buy the government a month to give first injections to more waiting people before having to give second doses, thus driving up their figures for who has received at least one vaccines.
The 16-week gap plan could make better-looking statistics but also runs the risk of rendering all the AstraZeneca first vaccines administered essentially useless. No human trials have been conducted on the efficacy of the 2 dose vaccines when administered 16 weeks apart, a full month beyond the maximum gap approved.
Maybe because of this risk, the government backed down on the 16-week plan and will now administer the second dose of AstraZeneca within 10 to 12 weeks of the first dose. The communicable disease committee wants to switch back to their original plan, but the assistant to the Public Health Minister commented that the interval between vaccines could still be extended down the road if needed.
The need to stretch out vaccinations with moves like the 16-week gap distribution has come after local manufacturing of AstraZeneca by Siam Bioscience has stalled with delivery dates pushed back in Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Taiwan. Shortages have been reported throughout the country and provinces are prioritising and rationing doses.
Thailand has given 7.2 million injections of Covid-19 vaccines since February, but delays continue. The big push for vaccination on June 7 fell short as supplies quickly ran out and appointments were put on hold indefinitely, as production didn’t meet deadlines.
Instead, a new goal of 10 million vaccines a month starting in July was announced and should run about 6 months to meet the 61 million vaccines AstraZeneca guaranteed. 105.5 million total vaccines have been ordered this year, with 50 million more being negotiated for next year.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Plan for 16-week gap between AstraZeneca vaccines dropped
CCSA: 120 day reopening will proceed with conditions
Sandbox latest, CCSA says all regions reopening must reach 70% local vaccination
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 3,667 new infections and 32 deaths
Thamanat elected to role of head ‘fixer’ in Palang Pracharat party
List: China has over 50% of all foreign-owned condos in Thailand
Government plans 10 million vaccines for July
Thailand News Today | Vaccine deaths investigation, PM heads to Phuket, BMA extends vendor licences | June 18
1 million AstraZeneca doses arrive, Anutin says “more” on the way
1.2 tonnes of methamphetamine and heroin seized near Malaysian border
Pattaya bars plead for government help
Colour-coded zoning revised, restrictions to ease nationwide
Department of Land Transport will reopen, issue licenses
Top 8 Things to do in Chiang Mai
Krabi schedules 82 flights per week from late October
Thai Airways rehabilitation plan accepted by Bankruptcy Court
UPDATE: Tourism Minister reportedly says July 1 ‘sandbox’ won’t happen
With nearly 60% of their population vaccinated, why is Chile’s Covid rate surging?
Location-tracking wristbands and punishments for escapees: Phuket gets ready to welcome vaccinated tourists
Pattaya October reopening hampered by obstacles
Health Department warns: Avoid Covid-19, don’t have sex
Songkhla officials investigate pricey street lamps
Covid UPDATE: 3,277 new infections and 29 deaths, provincial totals
Thong Lor again: 31 arrested in club violating Covid-19 rules
Confusion, delayed appointments, and finger pointing: Thailand’s vaccine rollout in disarray
TAT declares Phuket “is ready” to reopen for tourism on July 1
Penis statue works as village sees rain after erection
Low immunity levels in some, despite 2 doses of AstraZeneca, Sinovac
TAT asked to make changes to Phuket sandbox before submitting for final approval
Monday Covid Update: 3,355 new cases and 17 deaths
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
Thai Airways rehabilitation plan accepted by Bankruptcy Court
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Location-tracking wristbands and punishments for escapees: Phuket gets ready to welcome vaccinated tourists
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Health Department warns: Avoid Covid-19, don’t have sex
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
TAT asked to make changes to Phuket sandbox before submitting for final approval
- Crime4 days ago
Australian man arrested for alleged child sex abuse in Thai border town
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
PM Prayut announces Thailand will fully reopen within 120 days
- Central Thailand2 days ago
Rain giving phallus cracks under the elements
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
“We’ll do better on vaccines, there’s loads more on the way” – Anutin