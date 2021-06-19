Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA: 120 day reopening will proceed with conditions
If you believed that PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s declaration that Thailand will reopen in 120 days no matter what was set in stone, you don’t know much about Thailand. While the plan is still on, The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration held a meeting yesterday where they watered down the exuberant international tourism restart announcement with conditions and exceptions for the October reopening plan.
Among the conditions, the biggest may be that full reopening will only be allowed for provinces that have achieved 70% vaccination of their population. The CCSA acknowledged the distinct possibility that the Thailand relaunch might not necessarily be a fully national one.
The Phuket Sandbox model is set to begin in less than 2 weeks on July 1, but the first tourism experiment for post-pandemic Thailand could be suspended with little advance notice if Covid-19 infections swell above 90 cases per week. That low threshold means one late-detected infection could result in an outbreak cluster big enough to halt the entire sandbox opening.
Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Minister said that the entire country will follow Phuket’s lead using the same sandbox model and conditions for reopening. It requires 70% of the residents of the province to have received vaccines and 100% of the staff in the service and tourism sectors to be vaccinated.
The minister stressed that they have learned from the previous reopening attempt and will let provincial governments decide on preparedness to reopen and take the local community’s feelings into consideration. Tourism Authority Thailand and the Tourism and Sports Ministry will assist each province to maintain their own administration centre for following strict reopening conditions.
Koh Samui, Koh Phangan, and Koh Tao got some good news in the CCSA meeting when they approved a sealed route between the 3 islands to reopen from July 15. The conditions for reopening are a bit tricky though. Alternative local quarantine hotels on Koh Samui must be used, beginning with a full 3-day quarantine. The next 4 days can be spent on sealed sightseeing routes around Koh Samui, while the second week permits travel to Koh Tao and Koh Phangan.
All arriving international passengers, including Thai citizens, will be required to be fully vaccinated at least 14 days before the travel date. Entrance will only be permitted for arrivals from a country that has been designated low- or medium-risk for at least the last 3 weeks. The list of countries that fall into this category will be updated twice a month by the Public Health Ministry.
For domestic travellers, restrictions will be eased. Thai citizens and people who are permanent residents of Thailand will be exempted from the Phuket sandbox rules and 14 day stay on the island according to the governor of Tourism Authority of Thailand.
While estimated arrivals were drastically cut after the new arrival hoops and restrictions were laid out, TAT predicts 9,000 to 10,000 people travelling into Phuket for the reopening. So far 6,789 tickets have been booked on arriving flights. TAT says approximately 200 flights will begin service to Phuket International Airport next month. 18 airlines are lined up to bring international travellers from around the world.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
CCSA: 120 day reopening will proceed with conditions
Sandbox latest, CCSA says all regions reopening must reach 70% local vaccination
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 3,667 new infections and 32 deaths
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Thamanat elected to role of head ‘fixer’ in Palang Pracharat party
List: China has over 50% of all foreign-owned condos in Thailand
Government plans 10 million vaccines for July
Thailand News Today | Vaccine deaths investigation, PM heads to Phuket, BMA extends vendor licences | June 18
1 million AstraZeneca doses arrive, Anutin says “more” on the way
1.2 tonnes of methamphetamine and heroin seized near Malaysian border
Pattaya bars plead for government help
Colour-coded zoning revised, restrictions to ease nationwide
Department of Land Transport will reopen, issue licenses
Top 8 Things to do in Chiang Mai
Krabi schedules 82 flights per week from late October
Top 6 Online Forums in Thailand
Thai Airways rehabilitation plan accepted by Bankruptcy Court
UPDATE: Tourism Minister reportedly says July 1 ‘sandbox’ won’t happen
With nearly 60% of their population vaccinated, why is Chile’s Covid rate surging?
Location-tracking wristbands and punishments for escapees: Phuket gets ready to welcome vaccinated tourists
Pattaya October reopening hampered by obstacles
Health Department warns: Avoid Covid-19, don’t have sex
Covid UPDATE: 3,277 new infections and 29 deaths, provincial totals
Thong Lor again: 31 arrested in club violating Covid-19 rules
Songkhla officials investigate pricey street lamps
Koh Samui eyes August 1 reopening, “Samui Sealed Route”
Confusion, delayed appointments, and finger pointing: Thailand’s vaccine rollout in disarray
Penis statue works as village sees rain after erection
TAT declares Phuket “is ready” to reopen for tourism on July 1
Low immunity levels in some, despite 2 doses of AstraZeneca, Sinovac
TAT asked to make changes to Phuket sandbox before submitting for final approval
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
Thai Airways rehabilitation plan accepted by Bankruptcy Court
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Location-tracking wristbands and punishments for escapees: Phuket gets ready to welcome vaccinated tourists
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Health Department warns: Avoid Covid-19, don’t have sex
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
TAT asked to make changes to Phuket sandbox before submitting for final approval
- Crime4 days ago
Australian man arrested for alleged child sex abuse in Thai border town
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
PM Prayut announces Thailand will fully reopen within 120 days
- Phuket4 days ago
Indonesian fisherman rescued after 9 days adrift at sea
- Central Thailand2 days ago
Rain giving phallus cracks under the elements