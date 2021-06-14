CCSA: We’re out of vaccines

Earlier today, the Thaiger reported that 25 vaccination sites have postponed scheduled vaccinations. And last week, the Thaiger reported that a Rural Doctor’s group alleged there weren’t enough vaccine doses to meet demand. The CCSA has now fessed up that there is a vaccine shortage. No vaccine deliveries are anticipated this week, either.

Nattapon Nakpanich, who is in charge of the CCSA’s regular operations, conceded that no vaccines are scheduled to be delivered this week. He was nevertheless optimistic that the goal of 6 million doses this month would be achieved.

Disease Control Chief Opas Karnkawinpong says more vaccines will be distributed. He did not give a specific date for the distribution.

Similarly, Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmaung says Bangkok will resume vaccinations as soon as they receive more doses.

It was further reported today that the mass vaccinations promising start has ground to a halt with buck-passing running rampant.

Almost 100% of (public school) teachers and associated staff have received their first dose. Bangkok parks, salons, tattoo shops, massage (feet only) reopened today. At least some reportedly did.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

