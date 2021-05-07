Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket visitor Covid-19 rapid antigen testing may end May 15th
In a live broadcast interview, Phuket Vice Governor Piyapong Choowong said they will consider discontinuing Covid-19 rapid antigen testing for people arriving into Phuket after May 15th. The interview from the Phuket Check Point at Tha Chatchai yesterday seems to contradict a recent statement from the governor launching the rapid tests from today.
Entry to Phuket since April 22nd has been limited for travellers from red zone provinces, requiring proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test within the last 72 hours. Anyone arriving without either of these would be screened on the spot with rapid antigen tests. Though originally offered for 300 baht per person, controversy arose over Thailand’s 2-price system as it was announced that testing would be free for Thai people and 500 baht for foreigners.
The National Health Security Office provided 40 billion baht for testing in Phuket, allowing free testing for nationals, but as that funding is used up, Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew announced that the testing will no longer be free for Thai people after May 15th. Phuket does not have the budget for free rapid antigen testing so they will likely be forced to require payment after that date.
The current testing has seen a decline in positive Covid-19 infections, not finding any new cases for several days, prompting the government to rethink whether the current system of rapid testing those who are not vaccinated or holding a recent negative test certificate is worth the money spent. Over 40,000 people have been tested since the program began April 22nd until the current figures on May 5th, with only 22 covid infections identified. Furthermore, 5 of those infections turned out to be false positives.
The vice-governor conceded that Phuket has Covid-19 outbreak problems with growing infections every day, but explains that the infections are from within the community and not from outside visitors. The latest infections stem in large part from gambling get-togethers without proper Covid-19 safety.
As of now, the rapid antigen testing will continue until the May 15th cut off, but government officials are still debating whether to continue testing and whether funding will exist for it after that date. The NHSO has recently hinted that they will approve more funds to continue testing, a signal that had not been received before the governor’s announcement on Wednesday about the rapid antigen testing.
The vice-governor stressed that the situation is constantly evolving and that new information it’s shared frequently, and often out of local control. He urges everyone to pay attention to forthcoming announcements.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thailand
Covid UPDATE: 2,044 new cases and 27 deaths, provincial totals
2,044 new Covid-19 cases and 27 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. There are now 29,320 active Covid-19 cases. 1,170 Covid patients are in critical condition including 367 on ventilators.
Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 78,855 Covid-19 infections and 363 virus-related deaths.
Out of 27 new fatalities, patients were ages 30 to 90. Most of the deaths were in Bangkok and surrounding provinces. Several contacted the virus from family members.
Provinces with the highest number of new confirmed cases…
|Province
|New cases
|Total cases since April 1
|Bangkok
|869
|16,917
|Nonthaburi
|201
|3,032
|Samut Prakan
|165
|2,902
|Chon Buri
|89
|3,128
|Samut Sakhon
|69
|1,299
|Surat Thani
|60
|1,035
|Pathum Thani
|39
|1,099
|Chiang Mai
|33
|3,180
|Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya
|32
|607
|Nakhon Pathom
|29
|746
|Ranong
|29
|329
Districts in Bangkok with the highest number of confirmed cases…
|District
|New cases
|Khlong Toei
|46
|Pathum Wan
|24
|Bang Khae
|24
|Lat Phrao
|13
|Ratchathewi
|10
|Pom Prap Sattru Phai
|9
|Bueng Kum
|9
|Phasi Charoen
|8
|Bang Khun Thian
|8
|Din Daeng
|8
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand to get 10 to 20 million doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine
Thailand will get 10 to 20 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, according to Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. The minister posted an announcement on his Facebook page along with a photo after a meeting with Pfizer representatives.
Anutin says the Thai Food and Drug Administration will facilitate the registration process as soon as possible. The Pfizer vaccine is expected to arrive in Thailand in the third or fourth quarter of the year.
Currently, China’s Sinovac vaccine, also known as CoronaVac, is being administered in Thailand to adults ages 18 to 60 while the AstraZeneca vaccine is being administered to adults as well as the elderly. The 2-dose Pfizer vaccine has been appealing to Thai health officials because studies show it is safe and effective for children ages 12 and older.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has also been approved by Thai FDA. The Moderna, Covaxin and Sputnik V vaccines are in the registration process.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chon Buri sees slight increase in daily Covid infections- Friday, 89
Chon Buri province, which features Pattaya, is seeing a slight increase from yesterday in new, daily Covid-19 infections at 89 today. Yesterday saw 76 new infections. The new infections bring the total amount of infections in the province since the beginning of April to 3,130. 1,549 are listed as being released from medical care and fully recovered, with 115 being released yesterday.
The infections by district are as follows:
Mueang Chonburi- 18
Si Racha- 17
Banglamung (including Pattaya)- 38
Phanat Nikhom- 1
Sattahip- 2
Ban Bueng- 2
Pan Thong- 7
Ko Chan- 1
3 patients who were transferred to Chon Buri for medical care from other provinces
The details of today’s infections are:
-2 confirmed close contacts of previous patients from Bangkok
-9 close contacts from workplaces
-A family of 9, all infected from a previous close contact
-Close contacts but timelines still under investigation, 35 cases
-34 cases under investigation
The Department of Public Health in Chon Buri is specifically asking people not to participate right now in any social gatherings outside of their direct, live-in families. The department has listed such things as: drinking circles, Thai barbecues, parties, religious gatherings, and social functions. Checkpoints with document requirements have been cancelled in Chon Buri, however, people are still being “requested” not to travel or leave the province.
Today, Thailand is reporting 27 new Covid-related deaths and 2,044 infections over the past 24 hours. The report today compiled the regional totals from yesterday. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has declared that it is focusing on containing major Covid clusters in 3 key Bangkok communities-the Klong Toey ‘slums’, Bon Kai in Pathumwan and Ban Khing in the Bang Kae district, on the west side of the Chao Phraya.
Meanwhile, talking about Phuket’s plans to open in July, the Tourism and Sports Minister, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, said yesterday that the number of new cases on the island must reach zero before the government can contemplate the ‘Sandbox’ plan for no-quarantine travel.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Phuket visitor Covid-19 rapid antigen testing may end May 15th
Covid UPDATE: 2,044 new cases and 27 deaths, provincial totals
More thunderstorms and winds projected nationwide for weekend
Pattaya fishing boat capsized in storm, 2 crew rescued, 2 missing
Thailand to get 10 to 20 million doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine
American man arrested in Chiang Mai for allegedly killing pregnant Thai wife
Cannabis drinks now available in Thailand convenience stores
Chon Buri sees slight increase in daily Covid infections- Friday, 89
Homes and temples damaged, 11 boats sunk as major storm hits Chon Buri
Phuket to rollout rapid Covid-19 testing campaign for visitors
It’s cicada season and America is preparing for billions to emerge after 17 years of hiding
Thailand’s private sector to open 372 vaccination points nationwide
Chiang Mai restaurants want dine-in ban revoked as infections drop
UN representative talks with Thai officials to help refugees fleeing Myanmar
Tourism Minister says Phuket must reach zero infections before July re-opening
6 of Thailand’s top tourist zones WILL start opening for quarantine-free travel in July – TAT
Thailand’s Southern Insurgency – who’s fighting who?
Covid UPDATE: 21 Covid-related deaths, infection numbers rise, provincial totals
First case of Indian Covid-19 variant found in Malaysia
Global chip shortage: automakers to sex toys now feeling the pinch
Thursday Covid UPDATE: 18 deaths and 1,911 new infections
Covid-19 testing increased, CCSA blames household spread
Vaccine appointments from today via Mor Prom LINE account
Owner of 2 unsupervised pit bulls warned by mayor
Vaccines reserved for Thais, not expats – Public Health Ministry
“Let’s Move Abroad” Thai Facebook group exploding with potential defectors
225 billion baht Covid-19 stimulus package gets initial approval
Education program ends September, 1,964 teachers face layoffs
Survey finds nearly half of Thai hotels can stay afloat for less than 3 months
Rising Phuket Covid-19 infections may cause ICU shortage
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
6 of Thailand’s top tourist zones WILL start opening for quarantine-free travel in July – TAT
- Technology4 days ago
Global chip shortage: automakers to sex toys now feeling the pinch
- Bangkok1 day ago
Thursday Covid UPDATE: 18 deaths and 1,911 new infections
- Hot News2 days ago
Owner of 2 unsupervised pit bulls warned by mayor
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Vaccines reserved for Thais, not expats – Public Health Ministry
- Media4 days ago
“Let’s Move Abroad” Thai Facebook group exploding with potential defectors
- Economy2 days ago
225 billion baht Covid-19 stimulus package gets initial approval
- Education18 hours ago
Education program ends September, 1,964 teachers face layoffs