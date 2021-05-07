Covid UPDATE: 2,044 new cases and 27 deaths, provincial totals

2,044 new Covid-19 cases and 27 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. There are now 29,320 active Covid-19 cases. 1,170 Covid patients are in critical condition including 367 on ventilators.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 78,855 Covid-19 infections and 363 virus-related deaths.

Out of 27 new fatalities, patients were ages 30 to 90. Most of the deaths were in Bangkok and surrounding provinces. Several contacted the virus from family members.

Provinces with the highest number of new confirmed cases…

Province New cases Total cases since April 1 Bangkok 869 16,917 Nonthaburi 201 3,032 Samut Prakan 165 2,902 Chon Buri 89 3,128 Samut Sakhon 69 1,299 Surat Thani 60 1,035 Pathum Thani 39 1,099 Chiang Mai 33 3,180 Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya 32 607 Nakhon Pathom 29 746 Ranong 29 329

Districts in Bangkok with the highest number of confirmed cases…

District New cases Khlong Toei 46 Pathum Wan 24 Bang Khae 24 Lat Phrao 13 Ratchathewi 10 Pom Prap Sattru Phai 9 Bueng Kum 9 Phasi Charoen 8 Bang Khun Thian 8 Din Daeng 8

