Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket restrictions and bans to stay in place until end of May
Phuket’s list of current ‘Covid’ restrictions have been extended until at least May 31. All the current levels of restrictions will remain until the end of the month after the Phuket Governor announced the continuation of restrictions this afternoon.
Daily new infection numbers continue to add to the island’s total of 556 since the start of April. The island’s latest wave started after a series of events, mostly Bangkok partygoers flying down for parties at Café Del Mar in Kamala, Illusion and Shelter, both in Bangla Road. The parties were organised by a Thong Lor based events company called Kolour. The daily numbers, whilst relatively stable, have not been going down as officials were hoping.
The announcement also puts any hope of a July 1 ‘quarantine free’ tourism opening in severe doubt. The island’s vaccine roll out has also slowed since the initial flurry of enthusiasm. Only 22% of Phuket’s population has currently been vaccinated (a long way ahead of the rest of the country) whilst the minimum vaccination level has to reach 70% according to the Government before they will entertain the ‘Sandbox’ opening proposal.
Entry to the island, by road or air, will remain restricted and anyone without proof of vaccination or a current PCR Covid test (within 72 hours) will have to do a full 14 day quarantine period (after May 15). The rapid Covid tests that were being conducted at the airport and Tha Chatchai Checkpoint are being stopped from this Saturday.
Notably, following the story of foreigners in Cherngtalay being fined 6,000 baht each for hosting a party at their home on Sunday night, the ban on gatherings and parties will continue.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Monks gather for a special ceremony in Pattaya to pray Covid-19 away
Hands placed together in the “wai” position and seated in chairs placed a safe “social distance” apart, monks in Pattaya gathered together at a local temple for a special ceremony to pray Covid-19 away.
The Wat Chai by the Pattaya Walking Street was given special permission to hold the event where dozens of monks from other temples in the area came together to pray. To prevent the spread of Covid-19 at the ritual, monks wore face masks, practised social distancing, used hand sanitiser and had their body temperature checked.
The monks chanted several mantras and performed rituals that they believe will help slow the spread of Covid-19 in Chon Buri and help the local economy recover.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Lampang province sets example for vaccine registration
Vaccine hesitancy is proving to be a big problem in the quest to reach herd immunity and reopen Thailand, but Lampang province has outdone all the others in jab registration. In the northern province with just 740,000 people, nearly 224,000 have already registered for their Covid-19 vaccine, a number only topped by Bangkok’s 7 million residents registering just over 500,000 appointments. In fact, Nontha Buri is third-ranked with less than a quarter of the number of registered vaccine appointment that Lampang has, and only 22 of Thailand’s 77 provinces registered more than 10,000 people.
The low registration numbers is a disappointing setback in Thailand rush to achieve a 70% vaccinated population necessary for reaching herd immunity. The figures show that the public is either distrustful of vaccines or disinterested in being vaccinated to help reopen the country.
The chief medical officer for Lampang credits their success to a vaccine rollout that started with public health officials and health volunteers, and then progressed to their relatives and then on to the public. Along with the health officials and their families, the jabs were given to retired civil servants to send out the message that while occasional side effects may occur, they were rare and local medical facilities were prepared to address any negative reaction to vaccines.
The vaccinated medical personnel were able to reach out and educate residents and show that they personally experienced no negative side effects from being vaccinated. This education and awareness plan has been ongoing for several months in the province with door-knocking in neighbourhoods to reassure people and help them book vaccine appointment. Lampang also took proactive steps online by launching their own Lampang Prom system that was later dovetailed into the national Mor Prom Line account in order to sidestep rollout snafus.
The vaccine messaging was further bolstered by a 10 line call centre to help people make their appointments online. Divisions of the hospital that were underused due to Covid-19 like social medicine, dental, rehabilitation, and PR were able to provide staffing for the call centre from 8 am to midnight.
This preparedness and education of residents have served Lampang well, and it is hoped that other provinces learn from their example and start getting the Thai population registered to vaccinate Thailand’s way to herd immunity.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Bangkok
Protest leader tests positive for Covid-19 a week after being released from jail
A pro-democracy movement leader has tested positive for Covid-19 after she spent 8 weeks in jail awaiting a trial on lese majeste charges which prohibit statements that insult or defame the Thai Monarchy. 2 other protest leaders facing similar charges have tested positive for Covid-19 while in court detention.
After being released from the Central Women’s Correctional Institution on May 6, Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul spent most of her time at home. She went to a drive-through Covid-19 testing venue on May 10. She went by the Bangkok Remand Prison the next day for the release of 2 other protest leaders, Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak and Chai-amorn Kaewwiboonpan. Rung has now been admitted to the Thammasat University Hospital in Pathum Thani for treatment.
Rung says had been denied an earlier Covid-19 test because she did not have some of the symptoms of the virus.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thai Airways debt restructuring vote pushed back to next week
Phuket restrictions and bans to stay in place until end of May
Monks gather for a special ceremony in Pattaya to pray Covid-19 away
Lampang province sets example for vaccine registration
Protest leader tests positive for Covid-19 a week after being released from jail
Covid-19 infections cast doubt on plan to reopen Phuket July 1
Covid UPDATE: 1,983 new infections and 34 deaths, provincial totals
Bangkok’s Union Mall will close until May 27, casualty of Covid-19
More than 15,000 foreigners arrested since January for illegal border crossings
Fear over Covid in India has some washing themselves with cow dung
Pineapple defamation case finally dismissed for activist Andy Hall
30 year old Thai woman found dead in car in Patong from apparent suicide
Health officials aim to vaccinate 5 million Bangkok residents in 2 months
Covid-19 daily death toll reaches new high today at 34 fatalities
Pattaya sandwich maker gives out food and face masks to needy in Banglamung
Thursday Covid UPDATE: 18 deaths and 1,911 new infections
Education program ends September, 1,964 teachers face layoffs
Southeast and South Asia struggling with rapid Covid-19 spread
American leaves hospital after being denied Covid treatment in same room as Thai wife
Chon Buri releases Covid timeline of recent market cluster
Thailand Consumer Confidence Index hits record low
Tests confirm Sinovac, AstraZeneca effective at stimulating immune response
American man arrested in Chiang Mai for allegedly killing pregnant Thai wife
Thailand’s global reputation for pandemic management goes down the pan
Owner of 2 unsupervised pit bulls warned by mayor
Sunday Covid UPDATE: 17 more deaths, 2,101 covid infections, provincial totals
Travel bubble talks to pick back up once Covid-19 is under control
Foreigners can register for vaccination next month (next week for some on Phuket)
Diplomatic spat between China and Australia, Chinese suspend economic dialogue
UPDATE: Chinese rocket debris plunges into Indian Ocean
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
American leaves hospital after being denied Covid treatment in same room as Thai wife
- Chon Buri1 day ago
Chon Buri releases Covid timeline of recent market cluster
- Economy3 days ago
Thailand Consumer Confidence Index hits record low
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Tests confirm Sinovac, AstraZeneca effective at stimulating immune response
- Bangkok3 days ago
Sunday Covid UPDATE: 17 more deaths, 2,101 covid infections, provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Travel bubble talks to pick back up once Covid-19 is under control
- World3 days ago
UPDATE: Chinese rocket debris plunges into Indian Ocean
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
For travellers to Phuket, testing is out, quarantine is in