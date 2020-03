Phuket records 7 new cases, total 69 (Tuesday) | The Thaiger

The southern island of Phuket, closed to land and sea, and inter-provincial public transport yesterday to stem the spread of the disease, has reported 7 new cases today (Tuesday). It brings the total in Phuket to 69 confirmed cases. Details of today’s new cases are as follows…

Case 63: An Australian man, aged 69, a manager at a Khao Lak hotel. He fell sick on March 24, and 40 contacts are considered at high risk and are being sought by authorities.

Case 64: A 26 year old Thai woman with a history history of visiting the Bangla entertainment area of Phuket’s Patong district. She became sick on March 19, 2 people are considered at high risk.

Case 65: The 37 year old Canadian wife of confirmed Case 54. Both are teachers at an international school in Phuket. She fell sick on March 24, 1 person is considered at high risk.

Case 66: The 2 year old Canadian son of cases 54 and 65. He became sick on March 28, 3 contacts are considered at risk.

Case 67: The 4 year old Canadian daughter of cases 54 and 65, who became sick on March 28. 3 people who had close contact are considered to be at high risk.

Case 68: A Thai woman, aged 27, who is a yoga teacher with a history of close contact with foreigners, she got sick on March 25. 2 contacts are considered to be at high risk.

Case 69: A 34 year old Thai man who works at a Patong hotel. He had close contact with many tourists and became sick on March 27. 21 contacts are at high risk.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page