127 new coronavirus cases in Thailand (Tuesday), total 1651, 10 deaths | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

127 new coronavirus cases in Thailand (Tuesday), total 1651, 10 deaths

Greeley Pulitzer

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

March 31, 2020
PHOTO: Thailand Medical News
The Department of Disease Control of the Ministry of Public Health today (Tuesday, March 31) confirmed 127 new Covid-19 coronavirus cases in its daily press briefing. 1 more death was reported, bringing the national total to 10 since the outbreak began in January.

The latest number raises the total number of confirmed infections in Thailand to 1,651

The southern island province of Phuket, closed to land and sea, and inter-provincial public transport yesterday to stem the spread of the disease, reported 7 new cases, bringing the total on the island to 69. Details of those cases are as follows…

Case 63: An Australian man, aged 69, a manager at a Khao Lak hotel. He fell sick on March 24, and 40 contacts are considered at high risk and are being sought by authorities.

Case 64: A 26 year old Thai woman with a history history of visiting the Bangla entertainment area of Phuket’s Patong district. She became sick on March 19, 2 people are considered at high risk.

Case 65: The 37 year old Canadian wife of confirmed Case 54. Both are teachers at an international school in Phuket. She fell sick on March 24, 1 person is considered at high risk.

Case 66: The 2 year old Canadian son of cases 54 and 65. He became sick on March 28, 3 contacts are considered at risk.

Case 67: The 4 year old Canadian daughter of cases 54 and 65, who became sick on March 28. 3 people who had close contact are considered to be at high risk.

Case 68: A Thai woman, aged 27, who is a yoga teacher with a history of close contact with foreigners, she got sick on March 25. 2 contacts are considered to be at high risk.

Case 69: A 34 year old Thai man who works at a Patong hotel. He had close contact with many tourists and became sick on March 27. 21 contacts are at high risk.

SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Newshawk Phuket

 

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Phuket records 7 new cases, total 69 (Tuesday)

The Thaiger

Published

3 hours ago

on

March 31, 2020

By

Phuket records 7 new cases, total 69 (Tuesday) | The Thaiger

The southern island of Phuket, closed to land and sea, and inter-provincial public transport yesterday to stem the spread of the disease, has reported 7 new cases today (Tuesday). It brings the total in Phuket to 69 confirmed cases. Details of today’s new cases are as follows…

Case 63: An Australian man, aged 69, a manager at a Khao Lak hotel. He fell sick on March 24, and 40 contacts are considered at high risk and are being sought by authorities.

Case 64: A 26 year old Thai woman with a history history of visiting the Bangla entertainment area of Phuket’s Patong district. She became sick on March 19, 2 people are considered at high risk.

Case 65: The 37 year old Canadian wife of confirmed Case 54. Both are teachers at an international school in Phuket. She fell sick on March 24, 1 person is considered at high risk.

Case 66: The 2 year old Canadian son of cases 54 and 65. He became sick on March 28, 3 contacts are considered at risk.

Case 67: The 4 year old Canadian daughter of cases 54 and 65, who became sick on March 28. 3 people who had close contact are considered to be at high risk.

Case 68: A Thai woman, aged 27, who is a yoga teacher with a history of close contact with foreigners, she got sick on March 25. 2 contacts are considered to be at high risk.

Case 69: A 34 year old Thai man who works at a Patong hotel. He had close contact with many tourists and became sick on March 27. 21 contacts are at high risk.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Phuket reports 9 new coronavirus cases

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 day ago

on

March 30, 2020

By

Phuket reports 9 new coronavirus cases | The Thaiger

9 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus have been reported in the southern island province of Phuket, bringing the total to 62 cases. Most of the new cases originated in the Patong district, again, and many in the area of the Bangla Road red light district. Details of the new cases…

Case 54: A 35 year old Canadian man working at an international school. He fell sick on March 25, and authorities are seeking 4 of his contacts during the time, who are considered to be at at risk.

Case 55: A 59 year old Thai man, a flower seller in Bangla Road with a history of contact with visitors and people frequenting the area. He became sick on March 19 – at least people 3 are at high risk.

Case 56: A 29 year old Thai woman, a bartender in Bangla Road who had close contact with another confirmed case. She became sick on March 20. 5 contacts are being sought.

Case 57: A 47 year old Thai female taxi driver. She had contact with a Ukrainian man (case 49). She became ill on March 27, 1 contact is considered at high risk.

Case 58: A 32 year old French man who came to Phuket on March 9, who had been visiting Bangla Road. He fell ill on March 24, 18 contacts are being sought.

Case 59: A Thai woman, aged 31 – a waitress at Italian restaurant in Patong. She had contact with case 44 and became sick on March 25. 15 of her contacts are at high risk.

Case 60: A 39 Thai woman, a chef at same Italian restaurant, contact with many locals and tourists. She got sick on March 25, 12 people are considered at high risk.

Case 61: A 43 year old Thai woman, a massuese in Patong who had contact with case 42. She fell sick on March 24, 6 contacts are at high risk.

Case 62: A 44 year old Thai woman, also a masseuse in Patong. She had contact with case 32 who worked in the same massage parlour. She fell sick on March 25, and 8 contacts are at high risk.

Last night, at midnight, Phuket’s Governor closed all access to the island by road or sea, only leaving the Phuket Airport open as limited flights still ferry remaining visitors back to their countries.

Phuket reports 9 new coronavirus cases | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: Newshawk Phuket

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thailand confirms 143 new coronavirus cases, 1 more death

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 days ago

on

March 29, 2020

By

Thailand confirms 143 new coronavirus cases, 1 more death | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health and its Department of Disease control announced 143 new confirmed cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus at their daily press briefing today in Bangkok (March 29), up from yesterday’s 109 new cases. There has been 1 additional death, bringing the national Covid-19 toll to 7.

The latest figures brought the total cases to 1,388 across 57 Thai provinces – 1,032 of the patients are Thais. Bangkok has a total of 515 cases, followed by Nonthaburi with 58 and Phuket with 53.

A state of emergency has been in effect nationwide since Thursday and travel heavily restricted, with checkpoints along major roads to prevent a mass migration to the provinces as newly unemployed people try to return home.

Thailand confirms 143 new coronavirus cases, 1 more death | News by The Thaiger

The Public Health Ministry stresses the need for people to stay home to prevent the spread of the virus.

“People should stay at their places and stop social activities for a week. A 24 hour curfew may have to be imposed if people continue to ignore our warnings.”

SOURCE: Newshawk Phuket
