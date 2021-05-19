Pattaya Remand Prison maintains zero Covid-19 infections

With Thailand’s prison system in the spotlight after massive outbreaks at jails around the country, Pattaya Remand Prison has reported that they have no Covid-19 infections after testing all their inmates. In a statement released yesterday, the prison confirmed that not a single covid-19 infection has been found inside the prison.

They credited their success to carefully following all the Covid-19 health and safety measures and procedures as set out by the Chon Buri Provincial Public Health Office, in order to keep their prison safe and hygienic.

Pattaya Remand Prison announced that all the inmates at the prison are tested when they enter the prison and keep isolated while they wait for test results. New prisoners have a quarantine area and are not assimilated into the general prison population until they are declared free of Covid-19.

Recently, prisons around Thailand have been grappling with outbreaks of Covid-19 within their jail cells. Political activist prisoners contracted infections after being denied bail. Prisoners from Narathiwat unknowingly brought Covid-19 to an event that infected inmates at Surat Thani Central Prison. Infection number soared in Bangkok Remand Prison and Central Women’s Correctional Institution and soon infections were being uncovered in 12 prisons around the country.

The news from the Pattaya Remand Prison was a welcomed surprise in contrast to the major outbreaks in prison populations all around the country. But officials are still being cautious, recognizing that in the close quarters of prison cells with poor circulation, all it takes is one Covid-19 infection to spread like wildfire to the whole jail.

As a precaution, the prison is setting up a field hospital isolated from the main prison area. The medical facility will be capable of housing up to 300 patients should an outbreak occur. The prison is being very careful though, with in-person visits banned, and family members only allowed to see inmates through online visits. They are still following strict health hand safety measures throughout the prison.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

