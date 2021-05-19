Thai company interested in Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine for animals

Thailand might soon start importing the Russian-made Covid-19 vaccine for animals, according to the Russian news agency TASS. Representatives from a top pharmaceutical manufacturer in Thailand held a video conference with the Russian Federal Service of Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision, known as Rosselkhoznadzor, to discuss the Carnivac-Cov Covid-19 vaccine for animals.

Tests show that the Carnivac-Cov vaccine is effective at generating antibodies in dogs, cats, foxes and mink. While cat and dog coronavirus cases are rare, millions of mink were culled in Denmark after Covid passed from humans to the mink.

An official from Rosselkhoznadzor told Russian media reporters that Supreme Pharmatech, one of Thailand’s largest pharmaceutical manufacturers, had initiated the meeting and expressed interest in importing the vaccine to prevent the virus from spreading among domestic and wild animals. Russia’s Federal Center for Animal Health told the Thai company that they are ready to provide 10,000 doses as a trial batch.

“For its part, the Thai pharmaceutical manufacturer has promised to make every effort to negotiate with the state competent authorities of the kingdom about the possibility of prompt registration of the drug and permission to supply it to Thailand for commercial purposes.”

