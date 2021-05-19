Thailand
Thai company interested in Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine for animals
Thailand might soon start importing the Russian-made Covid-19 vaccine for animals, according to the Russian news agency TASS. Representatives from a top pharmaceutical manufacturer in Thailand held a video conference with the Russian Federal Service of Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision, known as Rosselkhoznadzor, to discuss the Carnivac-Cov Covid-19 vaccine for animals.
Tests show that the Carnivac-Cov vaccine is effective at generating antibodies in dogs, cats, foxes and mink. While cat and dog coronavirus cases are rare, millions of mink were culled in Denmark after Covid passed from humans to the mink.
An official from Rosselkhoznadzor told Russian media reporters that Supreme Pharmatech, one of Thailand’s largest pharmaceutical manufacturers, had initiated the meeting and expressed interest in importing the vaccine to prevent the virus from spreading among domestic and wild animals. Russia’s Federal Center for Animal Health told the Thai company that they are ready to provide 10,000 doses as a trial batch.
“For its part, the Thai pharmaceutical manufacturer has promised to make every effort to negotiate with the state competent authorities of the kingdom about the possibility of prompt registration of the drug and permission to supply it to Thailand for commercial purposes.”
SOURCE: TASS
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Restroom turnstile linked to hundreds of Covid infections at Pathum Thani market
The turnstile at a public restroom is said to be linked to hundreds of Covid-19 infections at a Pathum Thani produce market, just north of Bangkok. Health officials tested 10,480 vendors and workers at the Simmummuang fruit and vegetable market and say 867 tested positive with many believed to have contracted the virus by inserting coins in the slot and touching the gate before using the public toilets at the market.
The market is sectioned off into 10 zones, with 2 of them closed off following the outbreak while the other 8 zones remain open. A field hospital has been set up in the closed section of the market to house 400 Covid-19 patients. Another field hospital with 400 beds is being set up and planned to open tomorrow.
With most areas of the market still open, Public Health Permanent Secretary Kiatiphum Wongrajit has ordered that the turnstiles at the entrance of the public restrooms be removed and hand sanitiser be placed in the restrooms.
The market is disinfected everyday, Kiatiphum claims. There are now checkpoints at the market’s entrances. People are required to check-in using the Thai Chana mobile app. Vendors must show a certificate confirming that they are Covid-free, he says.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid UPDATE: 3,394 new infections, provincial totals
3,394 new Covid-19 cases and 29 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing, raising the culumative count since the start of the pandemic last year to 116,948 confirmed infections and the death toll to 678.
Out of the 3,394 new cases, 1,498 were detected in prisons. Thousands of inmates in at least 12 prisons in Thailand have tested positive for Covid-19.
There are now 41,903 active Covid-19 cases in Thailand. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA report in English, says many of the recent infections involve those in crowded communities or worker camps. He says the virus is often spread among family members who eat together and use the same utensils.
Bangkok remains the epicentre of infections with 876 new cases. There are now 34 Covid-19 clusters in the capital. Natapanu says health officials are rolling out active case finding campaigns. Out of 300,000 tested through the active case finding, 3% have been positive for Covid-19, he says.
Little information was reported today about the new Covid-related fatalities. Most patients who died while infected with the coronavirus had underlying health conditions.
Vaccines…
So far, 859,872 people in Thailand have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19. The CCSA aims to vaccinate 5 million Bangkok residents in the next 2 months. Nationwide, the Thai government has set a goal of vaccinating 50 million people by the end of the year.
Provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 cases…
|Province
|New cases
|Total since April 1
|Bangkok
|876
|29,534
|Samut Prakan
|153
|4,482
|Nonthaburi
|130
|4,887
|Pathum Thani
|119
|2,586
|Phetchaburi
|76
|721
|Samut Sakhon
|57
|1,987
|Songkhla
|46
|1,087
|Chon Buri
|39
|3,807
|Chanthaburi
|32
|669
|Rayong
|25
|637
Thailand
Thai company offers travel packages to the US with Covid-19 vaccine included
With the recent wave of Covid-19 hitting record highs and increasing the demand for vaccines, some Thais are looking to get inoculated overseas. There are now tour packages which include a Covid-19 vaccination.
The company Unithai Trip is now advertising trips from Thailand to the United States that include a Covid-19 vaccine. Starting at $2,300 USD, travellers can go on a 10-day organised trip to Los Angeles, San Francisco and Las Vegas. During their trip, travellers would be inoculated with the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine.
A few travellers have already left on their trip. The tour company’s managing director Rachphol Yamsaeng, who also went to the US for a vaccination, says hundreds have been interested, but most who call do not have a US visa.
Many have criticised the Thai government, saying the rollout of vaccinations has been too slow. Since late February, around 780,000 people in Thailand have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. The Thai government aims to vaccinate 50 million people by the end of the year.
Rachphol says many Thais don’t want to wait any longer for a vaccine. If they can afford to travel and get the vaccine elsewhere, they will, he says. Many travellers who have booked a Covid-19 vaccine trip through Unithai Trip are families.
Prices per person range from $2,300 USD to $3,700 USD depending on the number of people. Rachphol says “We take care of everything from start to finish” including accomodation, transport, and entry fees to attractions.
According to CNA, the US has become a popular destination for Thais who are looking to get inoculated overseas. Many states have administered Covid-19 vaccines to those who do not live in the area including New York City. The city’s government announced the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available to tourists as a “souvenir to bring home with them.”
SOURCE: CNA
