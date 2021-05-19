Thailand
Thailand News Today | Walk-in vaccinations scuttled, rain for the next few days | May 19
Walk-in registration may not be happening, Phuket’s mass Covid-19 vaccination program has kicked off again today, Koh Larn, just off the coast of Pattaya, has extended its closure until at least the end of May, Australian arrested on suspicion of international criminal activity, a tour packages which include a Covid-19 vaccination and Most parts of the country, including Bangkok, the north-east, the south, and the east, are in for more rain from today.
Thai company interested in Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine for animals
Thailand might soon start importing the Russian-made Covid-19 vaccine for animals, according to the Russian news agency TASS. Representatives from a top pharmaceutical manufacturer in Thailand held a video conference with the Russian Federal Service of Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision, known as Rosselkhoznadzor, to discuss the Carnivac-Cov Covid-19 vaccine for animals.
Tests show that the Carnivac-Cov vaccine is effective at generating antibodies in dogs, cats, foxes and mink. While cat and dog coronavirus cases are rare, millions of mink were culled in Denmark after Covid passed from humans to the mink.
An official from Rosselkhoznadzor told Russian media reporters that Supreme Pharmatech, one of Thailand’s largest pharmaceutical manufacturers, had initiated the meeting and expressed interest in importing the vaccine to prevent the virus from spreading among domestic and wild animals. Russia’s Federal Center for Animal Health told the Thai company that they are ready to provide 10,000 doses as a trial batch.
“For its part, the Thai pharmaceutical manufacturer has promised to make every effort to negotiate with the state competent authorities of the kingdom about the possibility of prompt registration of the drug and permission to supply it to Thailand for commercial purposes.”
SOURCE: TASS
Thai Airways restructuring plan approved by creditors
The restructuring plan to tackle Thai Airways International’s more than 300 billion baht debt, one of Thailand’s most high profile bankruptcy cases, was approved by the airline’s creditors, its legal advisor told Reuters reporters.
The plan was approved by 90% of the creditors. It will be reviewed by the Central Bankruptcy Court on May 28. In a previous report, the head of Thailand’s Finance Ministry, the airline’s largest shareholder, said they support the plan.
Last year, Thai Airways filed for bankruptcy protection and debt restructuring when the airline had a record loss of 141 billion baht. Several people from the airline were accused of mismanagement and corruption that led to the massive losses. The national carrier was heavily criticised for its decision back in 2004 to purchase 10 Airbus A340 aircraft for 100 billion baht. The costs for maintenance and fuel for the wide-bodied passenger jets were high and led Thai Airways to lose money on every flight.
To help the airline take off amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the national carrier plans to cut half its workforce and sell property. Reports say the airline is aiming to raise 50 billion baht in new capital. The airline had also proposed a 3-year freeze on loan payments and a 6-year deferment on bond repayments.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thai authorities announce cargo ship’s route before drug bust in Australia | VIDEO
Thai authorities investigating the drug bust in Australia, where more than 300 kilograms of methamphetamine were seized from a Thai cargo ship, say they’ve narrowed down the route of the shipment and have identified a company involved.
Cargo had first been loaded onto a Chinese vessel which left Chon Buri’s Laem Chabang port on March 25, according to Thailand’s Office of the Narcotics Control Board secretary general Wichai Chaimongko. The vessel stopped in Singapore and the cargo was transferred to a Portuguese vessel, he says.
The shipment arrived in Australia on April 30 and then was intercepted by the Australian Border Force on May 4 when it docked at Sydney’s Port Botany. Officers found methamphetamine, known as “ice,” inside electric barbecue grills and water heaters. The 316 kilograms of drugs are valued at 2.29 billion baht.
Wichai did not mention the name of the company that shipped the cargo, but said Thai authorities are investigating to determine the company’s role in the smuggling of methamphetamine.
“The board will investigate and confiscate assets from all involved in line with the Justice Ministry’s policy.”
The ONCB will be meeting with representative from the Australian Federation Police to discuss the ongoing investigation. In Australia, the New South Wales Police, the Australian Federal Police and NSW Crime Commission are also working on the case.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
