Pattaya City mayor planning local rollout of Covid-19 vaccine | The Thaiger

Pattaya City mayor planning local rollout of Covid-19 vaccine

Maya Taylor

Published 

37 mins ago

 on 

Pattaya City mayor planning local rollout of Covid-19 vaccine
FILE PHOTO
The mayor of Pattaya city says officials hope to be able to buy 240,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine for administration to local residents. Sonthaya Khunpluem is reviewing finances and plans to set aside approximately 80 million baht for vaccine procurement, subject to government approval.

“Currently, house registration of Pattaya City has reached a total population of 120,000 people, then we would need about 240,000 shots of the vaccine. If the price of the supplied vaccine was approximately 300 baht, Pattaya would need a budget of at least 72 million baht in order to cover all the residents in the city.”

The move comes following confirmation from the government that local authorities could purchase their own vaccines in order to speed up the process. A number of other local authorities have also said they intend to do the same. The government has stipulated that only vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration can be purchased.

Sonthaya hopes that by vaccinating Pattaya residents, tourism in the area could get a boost and the economic recovery could begin. The Pattaya News reports that officials from the Pattaya City Finance Office and other relevant agencies have met to review projects planned for the year ahead, to determine Pattaya’s spending power for buying vaccines.

It’s understood the vaccine would be offered to local residents for free, but what is not known is if that includes foreign residents. Officials have also not confirmed when the rollout is expected to begin, or which vaccine would be used.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    Issan John

    Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 10:49 am

    As suggested before, local authorities such as Pattaya should buy the vaccine and sell it to farangs, killing two birds with one stone: i) make a great deal of money for the local authority, and ii) keep the whingeing farangs who want to jump the queue happy.

    Win – win for everyone.

    Reply

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Arrest warrants sought for 8 civilians suspected of smuggling migrant workers
40 arrested in a suspected gambling house in Nonthaburi
Former finance minister proposes legalisation of gambling
