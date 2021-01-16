Nonthaburi gamblers given jail sentences | The Thaiger

Crime
Nonthaburi gamblers given jail sentences
Following a raid on an illegal gambling den in the central province of Nonthaburi, 41 people have been handed jail sentences at Nonthaburi Provincial Court. Somjit Hinkerd and Sorasak Janthamanee were convicted of running a gambling den in the Bang Bua Thong district and sentenced to 3 months and 15 days’ imprisonment. The other gamblers were sentenced to 15 days’ imprisonment, suspended for 1 year, and a 10,000 baht fine each.
The gamblers were all arrested during a raid on Thursday night, which caught them playing a card game known as Dragon-Tiger. Nation Thailand reports that the property is owned by Sorasak and it’s understood the gambling was organised by Somjit. The operation took the form of a “moving casino”, in that it would regularly change location to avoid being caught.
Illegal gambling dens are thought to have played a significant role in the resurgence of Covid-19 in Thailand. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has appealed for the public’s help in identifying such operations, saying the government needs citizens’ cooperation to shut them down.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Protests
Student arrested in dormitory at night, charged with lèse majesté offences
A student at Thammasat University’s Rangsit Campus has been arrested and charged with violating Thailand’s strict lèse majesté law. Ironically, it was his calls for the law to be abolished that led to Sirichai Natueng, aka, “New”, being charged. The group, Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, has confirmed the student’s arrest on its Twitter page.
After being taken into custody, the pro-democracy activist was driven to Khlong Luang police station, in the central province of Pathum Thani, just outside Bangkok. Other anti-government activists, including Parit Chiwarak, aka, “Penguin”, and Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul (“Rung”) followed, accompanied by representatives from TLHR.
Since the arrest, the hashtags #saveนิวมธ (Save New) and #ยกเลิกม112 (Cancel Section 112) have been trending on Twitter. Section 112 of Thailand’s Criminal Code is the law governing lèse majesté, which carries a penalty of up to 15 years’ imprisonment.
Sirichai, a member of the pro-democracy group United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration, has been charged with 2 lèse majesté offences. He is accused of defacing an image of the Monarchy, as well as the Rangsit campus sign, with graffiti calling for the abolition of the lèse majesté law.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Food factory converted into 3-zone quarantine facility in Samut Sakhon
The government’s Covid-19 task force says Thailand’s first factory quarantine facility is now up and running in the central province of Samut Sakhon. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says the Pattaya Food Group has converted its factory into a facility to house quarantined Covid-19 patients.
“The factory used to manufacture canned foods under the Nautilus brand, but it is now a 600-bed quarantine facility. The facility is divided into 3 zones: a green zone in front is the reception area, a yellow zone is where medical professionals are stationed and where they will change their clothes, and a red zone will house infected patients.”
Nation Thailand reports that the red zone contains an area for eating, an exercise area, as well as a washing zone, shower room, and toilets. Patients housed in the red zone cannot leave until they are clear of infection. The CCSA has praised PFG for its sense of social responsibility, calling it a role model for other businesses who could potentially follow suit.
The province of Samut Sakhon, where the Covid-19 resurgence originated last month, has now recorded 3,760 cases of the virus. Yesterday, 208 new cases were reported. 320 patients are receiving hospital treatment, 564 have recovered and there has been 1 death. There are currently 1,032 people in quarantine, with 1,843 confirmed as clear of infection.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Samut Sakhon to open fourth Covid field hospital on Friday
The central province of Samut Sakhon, where Thailand’s second wave of Covid-19 originated last month, is to open a fourth field hospital by Friday. Vice governor Surasak Phonyangsong says the facility consists of 2 buildings with 350 beds to treat both asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic cases. Nation Thailand reports that it is located in the Nadee area of Muang district.
According to Surasak, more than 180 migrant workers have finished their 14-day quarantine and been released from the first field hospital, which was opened in the Central Shrimp Market where the outbreak first began. A total of 472 patients in quarantine have now been discharged.
Since the resurgence was detected in mid-December, Samut Sakhon has recorded 3,341 infections. 811 have recovered but still need to wait out the quarantine period. Chief public health officer Naretrit Khatthasima says most cases of the virus were detected in people of working age. Very few exhibited serious symptoms and there has been only 1 death. He adds that according to data from the test and trace process, the infection rate is less than 2%.
In provinces still battling with outbreaks, cases are concentrated in factories and similar areas. Around 30,000 people have been traced through the operation, with 9,000 people from 109 factories having been tested. The other 20,000 will be tested over the next 2 weeks.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
