Health Ministry says local administrations can buy Covid vaccines for roll-out in their areas | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Health Ministry says local administrations can buy Covid vaccines for roll-out in their areas
The Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, says local administrations can use allocated funds to buy approved Covid vaccines for administration in their localities.
“The government plans to provide free jabs to the public but it is alright too if a local administration wants to use state-allocated funds to launch their own vaccination drive. It is good that local administrative bodies want to help. What they need to do is check with the authorities because there are certain rules and regulations to comply with.”
Anutin has stressed that the vaccines must have Food and Drug Administration approval. Last month, a private hospital in Bangkok was asked to remove an advert offering the opportunity to pre-order the Moderna vaccine, which has not yet been registered for FDA approval.
Paisarn Dunkum from the FDA says even if vaccines have been approved elsewhere in the world, they still require registration with the Thai regulatory body. The process requires manufacturers to supply testing data and information on potential risks, so that the Public Health Ministry has the necessary information to deal with potential side effects. Based on the information provided, the FDA will decide on the safety and efficacy of each vaccine.
“The FDA needs to protect consumers. We need companies to register so we can trace importers and companies if safety issues arise.”
Meanwhile, the Bangkok Post reports that the mayor of Nakhon Nonthaburi municipality, Somnuek Thanadechakul, has already requested approval to buy vaccines directly from the Health Ministry in order to begin a local vaccination drive. Somnuek says the municipality is budgeting 260 million baht for procurement of the vaccines, adding that several other administrations plan to do the same.
The Health Ministry says local administrations must use their state-allocated funds to buy the vaccines, as opposed to using supplies from the government’s free rollout. The government’s campaign will begin next month, when 2 million doses of the Chinese Sinovac jab are rolled out to frontline medical workers, volunteer healthcare workers, and high-risk groups. This will be followed by 60 million doses of the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca in partnership with the UK’s Oxford University. It’s understood the government is hoping to achieve herd immunity in at least 50% of Thailand’s population.
For now, only the Chinese and AstraZeneca offerings have registered for FDA approval. While other companies have been invited to register their vaccines, Anutin says the firms have stipulated conditions for doing so.
“These companies say they will not register their vaccines in Thailand unless authorities guarantee to place an order comprising a certain amount.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chinese Covid-19 vaccine reported as just over 50% effective, down from 78%
Confusion reigns over the exact efficacy rate of a Chinese Covid-19 vaccine due to be rolled out in Thailand next month. Thailand has ordered 2 million dosesof the Sinovac Biotech vaccine, while its rollout among high-risk groups in Indonesia is expected to begin this week. However, questions now hang over the vaccine’s efficacy rate, originally reported as 78% in trials in Brazil but more recently downgraded to just over 50%. In total, 4 different efficacy rates have been reported, depending on the country conducting trials.
In Indonesia, where President Joko Widodo is set to get his first dose of the jab today, data from a local trial indicates an efficacy rate of 65%. However, with only 1,620 participants, the trial is considered too small for the data to have much value. Last month, Turkey reported an efficacy rate of 91.25% in its trial, which was also deemed too small to provide meaningful statistics.
The largest trial of the Chinese vaccine has been in Brazil, with 13,000 participants. There, however, 2 quite different efficacy rates have been reported. Just last week, the Butantan Institute, which partnered with Sinovac for the trials, reported that the vaccine was 78% effective in preventing mild cases of the virus and 100% effective in stopping severe and moderate infections.
However, the institute was forced to revise those figures yesterday, confirming instead an overall efficacy rate of 50.38%. The decreased rate comes after researchers came under pressure for a lack of transparency in reporting trial data. Ricardo Palacios from Butantan says the revised figure includes cases categorised as “very mild”, as no medical treatment was required.
It’s understood the Butantan Institute delayed announcing its results 3 times, which they say was due to a confidentiality clause in the contract with Sinovac. The disparity in reporting has raised some questions about the Chinese vaccine, with concerns that it is not receiving the same level of scrutiny as those produced in Europe or the US.
However, it’s not the first time there has been confusion over efficacy rates, with AstraZeneca initially reporting 2 different rates depending on the dosage administered. The Chinese vaccine still meets the efficacy threshold required for regulatory approval, at over 50%.
Thailand
PM announces the distribution of 3,500 baht to help during Covid outbreak
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha announces the 3,500 Baht distribution to help people financially affected during this second major outbreak of Covid-19, including informal workers, freelancers, and the unemployed. At the same time, the government will also help reduce the cost of living expenses of all households nationwide including electricity and water bills in February and March. Special internet packages will also be provided to support people who need to work from home.
The 3,500 Baht distribution is part of the government’s urgent relief measures called “Rao Chana” project or “We Win” in Thai language. The money is planned to be distributed to the registered applicants by the end of January and early February. But the exact date for signing up for the project is not released yet, perhaps next week.
The electricity bill reductions will be applied to every household across the country for 2 months, February and March, with the first 90 units spent free of charge. The water bills for all households and small businesses will also be reduced by 10% of the total charges in the February and March invoices.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News| Post Today
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Mae Sot plans field hospital for Covid-19 patients fleeing from Myanmar casino outbreak
A field hospital will be set up in Tak’s Mae Sot district bordering Myanmar to treat Thai returnees for Covid-19 as many are fleeing the neighbouring country due to an outbreak at a Myawaddy casino where around 200 to 300 Thais worked.
The local communicable disease committee agreed to convert the municipality’s sports stadium into a field hospital to treat the returning workers who are infected with the coronavirus. The district hospital can only accommodate 100 patients and currently there are 29 patients at the hospital.
The Myawaddy casino, just across the Moei River from Mae Sot, closed after a Covid-19 outbreak. A number of Thai workers have fled the area and returned to Thailand, many of them testing positive for the coronavirus.
Thai authorities are concerned that more workers may cross the border illegally and evade the mandatory quarantine period. More troops have been deployed along the natural border.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
