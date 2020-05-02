New plans for managing Thailand’s 2020 public debt | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
New plans for managing Thailand’s 2020 public debt
The Thai Cabinet has approved new plans for managing the fiscal 2020 public debt that was previously proposed by the Ministry of Finance. Deputy Government spokesperson Traisulee Traisaranakul announced that… “according to the new plans, the amount of ‘new’ debt has been adjusted up to 1.497 trillion baht from 894.005 billion baht.”
“The plan for the management of ‘existing’ debt has been adjusted up to 1.035 trillion baht from 831.15 billion baht.”
“And lastly, the ‘debt-repayment’ plan has been adjusted down to 389.373 billion baht from 398.372 billion baht,” according to Nation Thailand.
“The increase in new debt totalling over 603 billion baht aims to be consistent with the emergency decree that allows the Ministry of Finance to borrow money for rehabilitating the economy and society due to the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak.”
The Cabinet has also approved plans to adjusted the new debt of state enterprises up by 18.702 billion so that agencies that will have their loan limit lowered.
Agencies whose loan limits will be decreased are…
- Port Authority of Thailand (down 4 billion baht)
- Provincial Waterworks Authority (down 1.92 billion baht)
While agencies whose loan limits will be increased are…
- Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (up 4 billion baht)
- Provincial Electricity Authority (up 8.3 billion baht)
Internal loans have also been rearranged and adjusted down by 17.201 billion baht, from 85.357 billion baht to 68.155 billion baht. While Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand gets an additional 1.061 billion baht, State Railway of Thailand loans are cut by 18.262 billion baht.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus Thailand
Covid-19 update: 6 new cases nationwide, deaths toll remains at 54 (Saturday)
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration today has confirmed just 6 new Covid-19 cases over a 24 hour period, for the second consecutive day. That’s the lowest in over a month, and again no deaths, leaving the total death toll at 54 people.
It’s the sixth consecutive day of single-digit numbers. Half of today’s new cases are in the southern province of Phuket, which has the highest infection rate per capita in the country and the second highest actual numbers after Bangkok. All the new cases today were in the west-coast comment of Bang Tao.
The total number of Covid-19 patients is now 2,966 since the outbreak began, of whom 2,732 have recovered and been discharged, raising the national recovery rate to 92%.
SOURCE: The Nation Thailand
Coronavirus Cases
Phuket Covid-19 update: 3 new cases, no deaths (Saturday)
Phuket, in Thailand’s South, reports 3 new Covid-19 infections today, a jump from zero yesterday, but still well within the low single digits. All 3 are in the Bang Tao area in the beachside community on the island’s west coast. The area has become the island’s hotbed of infections since the closure of the Patong sub-district and its infamous Bangla Road red light district.
Today’s cases bring the total in Phuket to 220 since the beginning of the outbreak. Two deaths have been reported on the island, though one was a tourist who died of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident before being diagnosed with the virus.
Here are the details of today’s new cases…
Case 218: A 58 year old Thai woman who works as a maid and has history of close contact with another confirmed case in Bang Tao. She was at high risk, though she shows no symptoms as of yet.
Case 219: A 48 year old Thai man, a trader in consumer goods who has has a history of close contact with another confirmed case in Bang Tao. He too was considered at high risk personnel and has no symptoms yet.
Case 220: A 21 year old Thai woman who works in a convenience store. She has a history of close contact with a confirmed case in Bang Tao and like the other 2, was considered at high risk and has not shown symptoms yet.
Phuket’s lockdown status is gradually lifting, with people being allowed to leave the island as of yesterday, albeit in limited numbers. Most travel restrictions between tambons have been lifted, but the airport remains closed until at least May 15.
SOURCE: Newshawk Phuket
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Trump claims “evidence” that virus originated in Wuhan lab, WHO wants to join investigation
US President Donald Trump claimed yesterday in a nationally televised address that he “has seen evidence” the the Covid-19 coronavirus originated in a Wuhan epidmiology lab, an assertion roundly disputed by scientists and intelligence agencies, and which threatens to turn into a diplomatic disaster. He declined to share the evidence, claiming he is “not allowed.” The claim was almost immediately contradicted by intelligence officials and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a devout Trump loyalist.
“We don’t know precisely where it began.”
The claim, long denied by Beijing, could stir tensions even as the World Health Organisation requests to participate in a Chinese investigation into the “animal origins” of the pandemic. Scientists believe the killer virus jumped from animals to humans, emerging in China late last year, possibly from a market in Wuhan selling exotic animals for meat.
But speculation, reinforced by internet rumours and America’s right-wing radio pundits, has swirled about a top-secret lab, and seems to have been taken up by the US President.
There is in fact nothing secret about the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which has received hundreds of millions in US funding for its research, a move defended only days ago by Pompeo.
When asked if he had seen evidence to make him think the Wuhan Institute of Virology was the source of the outbreak, Trump replied: “Yes, I have.”
But he refused to give details and Secretary of State Pompeo indicated he had not seen definitive evidence.
“We don’t know if it came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. We don’t know if it emanated from the wet market or yet some other place. We don’t know those answers.”
The Office of the Director of National Intelligence said analysts would “continue to rigorously examine emerging information and intelligence to determine” the origin of the outbreak.
In Geneva, a spokesman for the World Health Organisation said several investigations into the source of the virus were ongoing, adding that the global agency was “not currently involved in the studies in China”.
“WHO would be keen to work with international partners and, at the invitation of the Chinese government, to participate in investigation around the animal origins,”
Beijing has steadfastly denied the lab was the source of the virus. Last month foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian pointedly stressed that “WHO officials have repeatedly stated that there is no single piece of evidence that the new coronavirus was produced in a laboratory.”
“Many well-known medical experts in the world also believe that the so-called laboratory leak hypothesis has no scientific basis.”
US President Trump is making China’s handling of the outbreak a major narrative for his November reelection campaign.
SOURCES: AFP
