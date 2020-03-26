Escaped coronavirus patient nabbed in Krabi, faces charges | The Thaiger

A patient who fled isolation and treatment for the Covid-19 coronavirus in the southern province of Krabi has been nabbed at a checkpoint last night and returned to hospital. The 25 year old faces criminal charges for violating the Communicable Disease Act.

The director of Krabi Hospital says the patient had been at the hospital since Saturday but escaped on Wednesday.

“The patient had travelled from Koh Phi Phi and had tested positive for Covid-19 on March 21, so he was sent to receive treatment in a negative pressure room on the first floor of the 45th Anniversary Building of Krabi Hospital.”

“On Wednesday evening, the hospital staff reported him missing from his room and assumed that he had escaped by jumping off the balcony.”

The hospital contacted police to track him down, and later that night authorities informed the hospital that they had stopped a man with high fever trying to pass the checkpoint at Krabi Bus Terminal.

“Hospital staff and police officers went to check him out and confirmed that he was the escaped patient. He was brought back to the hospital to resume treatment. The hospital’s legal staff will press a charge against him for violation of the Communicable Disease Act.”

SOURCE: The Nation