Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Monday Covid Update: 7,592 new cases; provincial totals

Thaiger

Published

 on 

image
image

39 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 19,703 with 19,609 of those fatalities during the latest wave, which was first recorded on April 1.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 7,592 new Covid-19 cases and 7,495 recoveries. There are now 98,425 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 1,975,591 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The latest wave has accounted for 1,946,728 of those infections.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 80,499,612 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 76,492 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 193,257 received their second dose, and 8,310 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Monday Covid Update: 7,592 new cases; provincial totals | News by Thaiger

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

image

Recent comments:
image
JohninDubin
2021-11-08 17:49
1 hour ago, Griff1315 said: Same happening here in Buriram and obviously all over Thailand. Keep the numbers looking low encourage tourism both internationally and domestically the money flow is more important than the health of the people...😡 I can…
image
Soidog
2021-11-08 17:55
2 minutes ago, JohninDubin said: I can understand your cynicism and mistrust of the gov but if it's about encouraging tourism under false pretences, why not just scrap the alcohol ban and reopen the bars. Then there is the issue,…
image
JohninDubin
2021-11-08 18:00
3 minutes ago, Soidog said: I’m not sure it’s necessarily about international tourism. I think it’s a case of Investor, Consumer and Business confidence. It’s that part of the economy they want to kick-start. They are doing all they can…
image
Stonker
2021-11-08 18:32
10 minutes ago, JohninDubin said: I can understand your cynicism and mistrust of the gov but if it's about encouraging tourism under false pretences, why not just scrap the alcohol ban and reopen the bars? Then there is the issue,…
image
Stonker
2021-11-08 18:43
37 minutes ago, Soidog said: I think it’s a case of Investor, Consumer and Business confidence. It’s that part of the economy they want to kick-start. Maybe there's some factor I'm missing, but I don't see how "Investor, Consumer and…
Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Trending