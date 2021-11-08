Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Monday Covid Update: 7,592 new cases; provincial totals
39 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 19,703 with 19,609 of those fatalities during the latest wave, which was first recorded on April 1.
In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 7,592 new Covid-19 cases and 7,495 recoveries. There are now 98,425 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.
Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 1,975,591 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The latest wave has accounted for 1,946,728 of those infections.
Vaccination update
In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 80,499,612 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 76,492 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 193,257 received their second dose, and 8,310 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.
New Covid-19 cases in each province…
* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand News Today | Untouchable Lese majeste law, Naked man scares villagers | Nov. 8
Flooding in Bangkok, Samut Prakan along Chao Phraya river during high tide
Thai Red Cross urges government to formalise humanitarian assistance to Myanmar
Supalai Oriental Sukhumvit 39 offers modern and luxurious living
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Thailand hospitals: everything you need to know
Public Health Minister says cannabis is a step closer to becoming a cash crop
A guide to getting dental implants in Thailand
Turkish medical visa: What you need to know
How to choose the right hospital for medical tourism in Thailand
Monday Covid Update: 7,592 new cases; provincial totals
Special tourist Visas, New programs, Thai food MSG | Thaiger Bites | Ep55
46 Cambodian nationals arrested after trying to illegally cross Thai border
Taiwanese food chains show interest in Thai market
Tax to promote electric vehicles forecasted
Thailand Pass Brilliant? Hunger Strike For Pattaya Re-opening | Good Morning Thailand LIVE | Ep. 126
Thai reporter killed in wild elephant attack in Chanthaburi
Thailand Pass workaround for API error
6,600+ arrive on first day of Thailand’s reopening
Disgraced cop Thitisan and 6 other officers charged in death-in-custody case
Thailand Pass Issues, Thai Airways in trouble again | Good Morning Thailand LIVE | Ep. 124
Thailand Top Stories | Suvarnabhumi prepared to accommodate visitors from 63 countries | November 2
Pattaya bar owner goes on hunger strike over government diddling and re-opening fiasco
Thailand Pass – BKK on a Friday evening. Where was everyone? | VIDEO
TAT revises goal to 700,000 international travellers to Thailand in 2021
No decline in Covid-19 infections across 10 Thai provinces
Successes and failures in the Thailand Pass programme
Despite errors, over 65,000 have applied for Thailand Pass
Thailand ranks ninth on Global Climate Risk Index for “extreme weather events”
Government red tape loses Thammasat University free vaccines
Bangkok governor says no to extending alcohol sales to 11pm
Girl recovering well after Thailand’s first case of “severe side-effects” from Pfizer vaccine
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Business1 day ago
Pattaya bar owner goes on hunger strike over government diddling and re-opening fiasco
- Bangkok2 days ago
Thailand Pass – BKK on a Friday evening. Where was everyone? | VIDEO
- Thailand4 days ago
TAT revises goal to 700,000 international travellers to Thailand in 2021
- Thailand1 day ago
Successes and failures in the Thailand Pass programme
- Thailand3 days ago
Despite errors, over 65,000 have applied for Thailand Pass
- Travel4 days ago
Thailand’s reopening sees UK travellers chomping at the bit
- Crime3 days ago
Police say there’s enough evidence to convict “Joe Ferrari” on all 4 charges
- Thailand2 days ago
Thailand Pass – 3 options to come back to Thailand right now
Recent comments: