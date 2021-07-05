Connect with us

Man films stranger leering at him in Pathum Thani shopping Centre bathroom

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: เจ๊ม้อยv plus/Facebook

Yesterday, a video shared on the Jay Moi V Plus page on Facebook showed a man leaning over a bathroom’s cubicle wall to watch his neighbour in the central Thai province of Pathum Thani.

The bathroom was reported to be in a “well known shopping centre” in the Rangsit area.

According to the person who shared the video, they heard a noise from a nearby stall like dirt crunching as well as phone noises. This led them to believe someone was spying on them. The man then decided to document what he suspected was a voyeur next to him. The man’s suspicions were quickly proven correct when a head popped over the stall to check out what his neighbour was up to.

The man whose genitals, or bathroom activities, had just been the focus of a bathroom voyeur reported the infraction to a security guard friend.

According to the person who posted the video, such voyeurism is a problem for men and women in Thai bathrooms.

The post was viewed thousands of times on Facebook with many calling for the police to pursue legal action against the man who took a gander at another man using a toilet.

SOURCE: Sanook ASEAN Now

 

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
