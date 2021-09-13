Connect with us

Monday Covid Update: 132 deaths and 12,583 new cases

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

Photo via CCSA

132 coronavirus-related deaths and 12,583 new Covid-19 cases were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA has recorded 16,304 recoveries. There are currently 132,113 patients in Thailand being treated for the coronavirus.

In the latest and most severe wave of the virus, first recorded on April 1, the CCSA has reported 1,365,893 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Out of the new cases today, 1,177 were detected through mass testing campaigns and 163 were found in correctional facilities. More than 40,000 inmates have tested positive for the virus over the past several months.

Other updates…

  • A so-called “Digital Health Pass” showing vaccination status and Covid-19 test results is being launched through the Public Health Ministry on its MorProm application. Domestic airlines have reportedly started using the pass when screening passengers. The ministry plans to roll out its “Covid Free Settings” measure on October 1, requiring customers entering “high risk” establishments in “dark red” zones to present the health pass, showing proof that they have either been vaccinated, tested negative for Covid-19, or have recently recovered from Covid-19.

Monday Covid Update: 132 deaths and 12,583 new cases

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Trending