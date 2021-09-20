Connect with us

Monday Covid Update: 12,709 new cases; provincial totals

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

Photo via Facebook /กรุงเทพมหานคร โดยสำนักงานประชาสัมพันธ์ (BMA)

106 new coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, raising the pandemic’s death in Thailand to 15,469. Of that number, 15,375 deaths were during latest and most severe wave of the virus, which was first recorded on April 1.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 12,709 new Covid-19 cases and 11,125 recoveries. Thailand now has 132,573 active cases. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 1,489,186 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The latest wave has accounted for 1,460,323 of those cases.

Bangkok remains the epicentre of the latest wave with 2,831, followed by Samut Prakan with 942 new cases and Chon Buri with 532.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

