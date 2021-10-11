Monday Covid Update: 10,035 new cases; provincial totals

60 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the CCSA, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 17,751 with 17,657 of those fatalities during the latest wave of the virus, which was first recorded on April 1.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 10,035 new Covid-19 cases and 10,590 recoveries. There are now 110,265 people receiving treatment for Covid-19.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA recorded 1,720,919 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The latest wave has accounted for 1,692,056 of those cases.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

