Ministry defends Pfizer vaccines against radiation accusations

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Pfizer vaccines faced accusation of radiation contamination. (via Flickr Marco Verch)

Pfizer mRNA vaccines are facing accusations of being contaminated with radiation, and Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health is fighting back against the allegations. The Ministry reassures that all the vaccines in use currently in Thailand are tested and safe for use.

At the Department of Disease Control, Dr Chawetsan Namwat, director of the Emergency Health Hazard and Disease Control Division, confirms that all the vaccines used in Thailand have already been successfully implemented in other countries around the world without major issues.

He said that all vaccines that enter Thailand undergo rigorous quality control inspections. Any abnormality or problem detected in these quality control checks would result in immediate suspension of the brand’s use in Thailand and a recall of all distributed vaccines, which would then be disposed of.

The controversy stems from the fact that mRNA vaccines use lipid nanoparticles, ionized lipids that help mRNA vaccines enter cells for delivery. Some have raised concerns that they believe these lipids have been contaminated with radiation, but the director maintains that they are the same that have been long in use in the European Union and the United States, and have been proven safe.

The director also shot down claims that those with mRNA vaccines develop more severe symptoms if they become infected with Covid-19, a contention he says is completely false. The Pfizer vaccine has been proven to be 95% effective at preventing severe symptoms in death, making symptoms much less intense than those who are unvaccinated.

The Pfizer vaccine has been widely used already throughout Thailand, with medical personnel being amongst the first to have received the vaccine. Some expats in touristic areas like Koh Samui are also able to register and receive Pfizer vaccines now, as well as millions of students who have registered for the vaccine and will receive injections in the coming weeks.

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Recent comments:
image
Convert54
2021-10-13 13:41
10 minutes ago, riclag said: Hmmm, My PSA test results decreased to nearly non detectable and my prostate shrunk in size by nearly 50%! I asked the Thai Urologist what could of caused this after 8 years of being on…
image
Pompies
2021-10-13 13:45
Lmao. The twerps disseminating this junk are probably unaware that a lot of the food they happily stuff into their faces has been irradiated, as a public health measure.
image
HolyCowCm
2021-10-13 13:48
Well I am not glowing in the dark yet. Guess next step is to go buy a black light and put it on while me and the Mrs. are together.
image
stuhan
2021-10-13 14:04
37 minutes ago, riclag said: Hmmm, My PSA test results decreased to nearly non detectable and my prostate shrunk in size by nearly 50%! I asked the Thai Urologist what could of caused this after 8 years of being on…
image
palooka
2021-10-13 14:15
1 hour ago, Thaiger said: Pfizer mRNA vaccines are facing accusations of being contaminated with radiation, and Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health is fighting back against the allegations. The Ministry reassures that all the vaccines in use currently in Thailand…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

