Vaccination of over 5 million school students gets underway

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Pixabay/Jonny Belvedere

The vaccination of Thai school students gets underway today, with over 5 million students expected to receive a Covid-19 vaccine. The vaccination drive is in preparation for the new school term in November. According to a Bangkok Post report, students between the ages of 12 and 18 will be vaccinated with the Pfizer mRNA vaccine, starting with those in dark red provinces.

However, the report says the Education Ministry is considering giving just 1 dose to boys, due to the risk of a rare side-effect known as myocarditis or inflammation of the heart. To date, there has been just 1 case of this in Thailand, with a 13 year old boy understood to be recovering in hospital.

Meanwhile, the ministry has confirmed a 2-phase plan to enable schools to re-open with strict disease prevention measures in place. In phase 1, boarding schools which have had Covid-19 measures in place since August can re-open. In phase 2, schools where the facilities have been inspected will be allow to re-open for in-classroom learning. The ministry says the inspection of schools will get underway this month and schools will need to have at least 85% of their teachers and other workers vaccinated.

The Bangkok Post reports that schools will also need to prove they can adhere to Covid-19 disease prevention measures. Schools will also be able to decide if they want to return fully to in-classroom learning, to continue with remote learning, or to use a mixture of both systems. Where onsite learning resumes, students will need to be kept at least 1.5 metres apart while in classrooms and there will be a maximum of 25 students permitted per room.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

image
Stonker
2021-10-04 09:13
Under way locally already - prepared yesterday, with seating in the village hall and names listed like an election, starting this morning.
image
mickkotlarski
2021-10-04 09:33
This is good news. If done correctly and orderly it will be another step forward.
image
Bob20
2021-10-04 09:34
And again... I know that there are some who still believe the figures presented on a daily basis , however much they're all over the place. But we've gone from the presented figure of 3m students to be vaccinated, to…
image
Saltire
2021-10-04 09:48
Good points. I believe Thailand, and many other countries, do not have a clue how many people are in the country at any point in time. Some, like SE Asia in general, thanks to porous borders and illegal entries. …
image
Jason
2021-10-04 14:37
They don't know until they do the roll call how many there are..... I am very happy to see these young people getting a good quality vaccine. Yes there are some concerns with heart inflation but not to be overstated,…
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

