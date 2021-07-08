Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

“Mastermind” arrested for posing as doctor, “selling” vaccines

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Pixnio

A man, and what some media reports are calling a “mastermind”, has been arrested for allegedly selling (or not selling) vaccines through a Line App. The man was apprehended yesterday in the central Thai province of Saraburi.

Police arrested 26 year old Weerasak Suksamdang near the TPI Polene building. They charged Weerasak with fraud and computer crimes.

The suspect denied the charges brought against him. Nonetheless, he was taken to the Udon Thani Police station where the complaints about his alleged scam were filed on June 30. According to the complainants, Weersak scammed them through a Line group known as “Vaccine Sinopharm” which sold vaccine doses for 1,800 baht.

Police say the scammer(s) passed themselves off as doctors who had obtained Sinpham vaccines that were “leftovers” from the Federation of Thai Industries. The scam was people would transfer the “doctors” money for a vaccine and the “doctors’ would instead remove them from the line group. Police say the lucrative, if not ingenious scam brought in over 300,000 baht for the scammer(s).

In other vaccine scam news, last March a (real) Thai doctor was accused of administering fake shots of flu vaccines so he could sell the real vaccine at a profit. The vaccines were actually just water. Subsequently, the doctor was suspended from duty and the Medical Council was considering revoking his doctor’s license. The doctor and perhaps soon to be ex-doctor took in 170,000 baht from the vaccine scam.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand1 hour ago

Pattaya school for the blind struggling, requests public’s help
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

UPDATE: PM calls for urgent meeting, expected to discuss “lockdown” measures
Best of1 hour ago

Top 5 private villas to rent in Bangkok
Sponsored2 days ago

Take a trip through Thailand with Sixt Rent a Car

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand2 hours ago

Hundreds wait outside Bangkok temple overnight for Covid test
Thailand3 hours ago

Man believes prostitute pickpocketed him in Pattaya
Crime3 hours ago

Alleged leaders of a drug cartel in Germany arrested in Phuket and Koh Pha Ngan
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

“Mastermind” arrested for posing as doctor, “selling” vaccines
Pattaya4 hours ago

Pattaya looks into September reopening despite uptick in Covid-19 infections
Thailand5 hours ago

Good Morning Thailand | Thai property questions answered, Bangkok lockdown mulled, Latest covid update
Travel5 hours ago

Top 5 Hotels in Chiang Mai
Product Reviews5 hours ago

The best smartphones you should consider buying in 2021
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Over 200,000 sign petition calling for mRNA vaccines
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Thursday Covid-19 update: 7,058 new infections, 75 deaths
Koh Samui6 hours ago

Koh Samui hopes to attract 2,000 tourists in first month of re-opening
Environment6 hours ago

Residents near burned-out factory return home, environmental concerns remain
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending