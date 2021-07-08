Connect with us

Pattaya

Pattaya looks into September reopening despite uptick in Covid-19 infections

Tanutam Thawan

Published

 on 

Photo via flickr

Despite the uptick in Covid-19 infections, Pattaya is planned to reopen to foreign arrivals, possibly in September, under a scheme similar to Phuket and the trio of islands off Surat Thani, where tourists who are vaccinated against Covid-19 can enter without undergoing a 14-day quarantine.

Yesterday, Pattaya City Mayor Sonthaya Khunplume met with the deputy mayors and those in the tourism industry to discuss the plans to reopen the popular tourist destination. Officials have also discussed using Koh Larn, an island off the coast of Pattaya, much like the Phuket “Sandbox” since it is easy to monitor those entering and leaving an island or use it as a “sealed route” for trips. No more developments have been reported on the Koh Larn idea.

Chon Buri, which includes Pattaya, continues to rank in the top 10 provinces with the highest daily Covid-19 infections. In the recent wave of infections, more than 10,000 people in Chon Buri have tested positive for the virus.

For the reopening plan to be approved, at least 70% of the population in Pattaya inoculated with at least their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. But with the order of the locally-made AstraZeneca vaccine being cut short this month, the Thai government is now focusing on “at-risk” groups, starting with those in Bangkok, the epicentre of infections. There’s no set vaccination plan for Pattaya’s general population.

No firm reopening plan is in place, but Pattaya officials are working with the Tourism Authority of Thailand and plan to submit a proposal to the National Security Council and the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

SOURCE: Pattaya News

 








