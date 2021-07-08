Pattaya
Pattaya looks into September reopening despite uptick in Covid-19 infections
Despite the uptick in Covid-19 infections, Pattaya is planned to reopen to foreign arrivals, possibly in September, under a scheme similar to Phuket and the trio of islands off Surat Thani, where tourists who are vaccinated against Covid-19 can enter without undergoing a 14-day quarantine.
Yesterday, Pattaya City Mayor Sonthaya Khunplume met with the deputy mayors and those in the tourism industry to discuss the plans to reopen the popular tourist destination. Officials have also discussed using Koh Larn, an island off the coast of Pattaya, much like the Phuket “Sandbox” since it is easy to monitor those entering and leaving an island or use it as a “sealed route” for trips. No more developments have been reported on the Koh Larn idea.
Chon Buri, which includes Pattaya, continues to rank in the top 10 provinces with the highest daily Covid-19 infections. In the recent wave of infections, more than 10,000 people in Chon Buri have tested positive for the virus.
For the reopening plan to be approved, at least 70% of the population in Pattaya inoculated with at least their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. But with the order of the locally-made AstraZeneca vaccine being cut short this month, the Thai government is now focusing on “at-risk” groups, starting with those in Bangkok, the epicentre of infections. There’s no set vaccination plan for Pattaya’s general population.
No firm reopening plan is in place, but Pattaya officials are working with the Tourism Authority of Thailand and plan to submit a proposal to the National Security Council and the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Pattaya school for the blind struggling, requests public’s help
UPDATE: PM calls for urgent meeting, expected to discuss “lockdown” measures
Top 5 private villas to rent in Bangkok
Take a trip through Thailand with Sixt Rent a Car
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Hundreds wait outside Bangkok temple overnight for Covid test
Man believes prostitute pickpocketed him in Pattaya
Alleged leaders of a drug cartel in Germany arrested in Phuket and Koh Pha Ngan
“Mastermind” arrested for posing as doctor, “selling” vaccines
Pattaya looks into September reopening despite uptick in Covid-19 infections
Good Morning Thailand | Thai property questions answered, Bangkok lockdown mulled, Latest covid update
Top 5 Hotels in Chiang Mai
The best smartphones you should consider buying in 2021
Over 200,000 sign petition calling for mRNA vaccines
Thursday Covid-19 update: 7,058 new infections, 75 deaths
Koh Samui hopes to attract 2,000 tourists in first month of re-opening
Residents near burned-out factory return home, environmental concerns remain
Inside Phuket’s Sandbox – Questions answered | VIDEO
Police raid pornography shoot at Pattaya home, 5 people arrested
3 travellers escaped Phuket Sandbox but were quickly caught
Police warn of Covid-19 vaccine booking scam by fake insurance company
3 planes arrive in Phuket; 25 on 1st flight, 400 expected today
Thai government slammed for delays in vaccine procurement
AstraZeneca cuts monthly vaccine deliveries from 10 to 5 million
64 year old with kidney disease dies after inoculation, daughter claims vaccination link
3 markets and 2 companies closed in Pattaya for Covid-19
Moderna import process hasn’t begun, pending payment
Vietjet urges testing after Phuket passenger gets Covid-19
Bangkok Red Line launches August 2 free rides for 3 months
Top 5 Chinese Restaurants in Bangkok
Sandbox: 6000 registered, no positive Covid-19 tests, new land restrictions
Sunday Update: 5,916 new infections, provincial totals, news briefs
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Crime2 days ago
Police raid pornography shoot at Pattaya home, 5 people arrested
- Phuket1 day ago
3 travellers escaped Phuket Sandbox but were quickly caught
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai government slammed for delays in vaccine procurement
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Sunday Update: 5,916 new infections, provincial totals, news briefs
- Bangkok19 hours ago
Whispered but not proposed – could a lockdown be coming?
- Phuket3 days ago
Phuket reviews taxi rates after “Sandbox” tourists report high prices
- Myanmar2 days ago
16 apprehended near Myanmar border
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Government shifts focus in vaccine rollout after rise of elderly Covid patient deaths
Recent comments: