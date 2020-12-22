Lockdown could be final straw for tourism in Thailand | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Lockdown could be final straw for tourism in Thailand
The President of the Phuket Hotels Association has described another potential lockdown as a nail in the coffin for tourism in the province. Speaking to the Bangkok Post, Anthony Lark says a nationwide lockdown, or restrictions on domestic travel, would finish off many tourism-related businesses.
“Everyone’s losing money and just trying to break even. If the government can’t control the virus, and any domestic air travel or inter-provincial travel restrictions are introduced, then you will absolutely see hotel, restaurant and boat owners mothball their businesses.”
Phuket and other popular destinations had been hoping for a slight reprieve over the upcoming holiday period, with the tourism businesses that have made it this far expecting a much-needed uptake in revenue. However, the latest outbreak in the central province of Samut Sakhon may have put paid to that. With cases now over 800 and many more expected as officials test thousands of migrant workers, the PM has warned that another lockdown may be unavoidable if the situation gets out of control.
Samut Sakhon is currently in a 14-day lockdown and the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has confirmed that the virus has spread to other provinces, albeit in small numbers at this stage. The PM says the true situation will not be known for another 7 days, at which point, decisions will have to be made on whether the country needs another lockdown. The latest development has come just as the government was considering easing restrictions for some foreign tourists.
Thailand desperately needs to revive international tourism in order to lift itself out of recession, although the central bank says the economy will probably not return to its pre-Covid state for another 2 years. Last year, around 40 million foreign visitors to Thailand generated over 1.8 trillion baht in revenue. And before Covid-19, international tourists made up two-thirds of Phuket’s visitors but generated 90% of its tourism revenue.
Domestic travellers have kept some places open, even if they can never match the effect of international tourists. Lark says that since Thailand closed its borders in March, around 99% of Phuket’s tourists have come from Bangkok, with some of the island’s hotels even reaching 80% occupancy on occasion. However, a new lockdown or restrictions on domestic travel could signal the end for many businesses expecting tourists from the capital.
Covid-19 fears after hundreds of migrants infected, Thai Army says they can’t stop border breaches
With fingers pointing at Burmese workers after the recent Covid-19 infection cluster at a Samut Sakhon shrimp market, the Royal Thai Army says there’s no way to completely seal Thailand’s borders and keep migrants from crossing illegally. Out of the 821 positive cases linked to the market, 788 are migrant workers and 33 are Thais, raising fears with Thai officials now imposing coronavirus prevention measures focused on migrants.
Neighbouring Myanmar has reported 116,982 cases with more than 17,000 active cases, and cases have been increasing by the hundreds each day since September. While Thai authorities tightened border patrol and arrested a number of migrants since the lockdown, they say many still manage to cross through natural passageways (mountains, rivers, jungles.) Deputy army chief of staff spokesperson Santipong Thammapiya says there’s no way to completely seal off the border.
“Illegal migrant labourers are still crossing the border using natural channels, even though we have deployed a legion of soldiers to guard the demarcation. Our border is 5,526 kilometres long. (The actual Thai-Myanmar border is around 2,000 kilometres.)”
Myanmar reported a spike of coronavirus cases in September. Since then, Thai officials say they’ve tightened border patrol and blocked natural crossings with barbed wire fences. Santipong says the army will increase efforts and will now use drones, mobile patrol units and barbed wire, particularly in Tak, Chiang Rai and Kanchanaburi that are considered “high risk.” In those 3 provinces alone, 279 Burmese migrants were recently arrested for allegedly crossing the border illegally.
The infections in Samut Sakhon, just southwest of Bangkok, are concentrated in an area where migrants work and live. The workers live in crowded rooms with “sub-par sanitary standards,” according to Vichan Pawun. He says the workers also rarely wore a mask.
Although the vast majority of infections are around the shrimp market, Vichan says the Public Health Ministry will be testing migrant workers throughout Thailand.
Earlier this month, a number of Thai women tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from Myanmar’s border town Tachileik, crossing to Chiang Rai illegally and evading the mandatory 14 day quarantine. At least 3 of the women are facing criminal charges for illegal entry and endangering public health.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post| Worldometers
WHO calls for calm over new coronavirus variant
The World Health Organisation is calling for calm over the emergence of a new strain of Covid-19 in countries including Britain and South Africa. WHO emergencies chief Mike Ryan says virus mutation is to be expected and is not a cause for major alarm. His comments come as a growing number of countries impose travel bans on passengers from the UK and South Africa.
“We have to find a balance. It’s very important to have transparency, it’s very important to tell the public the way it is, but it’s also important to get across that this is a normal part of virus evolution. Being able to track a virus this closely, this carefully, this scientifically in real time is a real positive development for global public health, and the countries doing this type of surveillance should be commended.”
WHO officials say there is nothing to indicate that the new strain causes more serious illness or deaths, although it appears to spread a lot quicker. Ryan says the countries imposing travel restrictions on places like the UK are doing so to be extra safe.
“That is prudent. But it is also important that everyone recognises that this happens, these variants occur.”
According to a Thai PBS World report, officials say the Covid-19 virus has mutated much more slowly than influenza and the new strain currently being seen in the UK is still spreading less quickly than infections such as the mumps. WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan says the new Covid-19 vaccines should still work against the new variant.
“So far, even though we have seen a number of changes, a number of mutations, none has made a significant impact on either the susceptibility of the virus to any of the currently used therapeutics, drugs or the vaccines under development and one hopes that will continue to be the case.”
PM says lockdown could become unavoidable
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has warned that another lockdown could prove unavoidable, should Covid-19 figures escalate out of control. Yesterday, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported 382 new cases, 360 of which are in migrant workers. Spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin says 14 local cases have been confirmed, with the virus having spread beyond the central province of Samut Sakhon. 1 case was confirmed in Ayutthaya, 2 in Nakhon Pathom, 3 in Samut Prakan, 5 in Samut Sakhon, 2 in Bangkok and 1 in the northern province of Tak. All 14 cases can be traced back to the Samut Sakhon fish market where the latest outbreak began.
Health authorities are ramping up the screening of migrant workers in that province and beyond, with the PM calling for everyone to cooperate to contain the spread and avoid another lockdown. He says the situation should become clearer within 7 days, at which point decisions can be made about New Year’s Eve countdown events and the celebration of Children’s Day on January 9. According to the PM, the Public Health Ministry says the situation is still under control.
Taweesilp agrees that it’s too soon to make a call over New Year celebrations, adding that the Health Ministry will submit proposals when it next meets with the PM. He adds that right now, the information gained in the last few days about the Samut Sakhon outbreak is insufficient to predict what might happen over the holiday period.
“It will probably take about 7 days to tell, around December 28, so, it’s very hard to say at this point if celebrations should still be on or not.”
He adds that the number of cases linked to the original Samut Sakhon outbreak is likely to increase, due to Burmese workers sharing accommodation. It’s understood officials are still waiting on the results of around 2,600 tests, with plans to test a further 10,300 migrants connected to the infected workers. Thailand is following Singapore’s example of turning migrant accommodation into quarantine facilities, in an effort to curtail the spread of infection.
Glenn
Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 10:38 am
Tourism is and will be dead.
Close the bars.
Close the restaurants.
File BK on all the condo construction.
Drop the real estate prices by 80%.
Give all the out of work people 3000b a month forever.
GDP down 20+%
– and how many have died from CV in the past year? 60
– how many have died or been sent to ICU in this Samut Sakhorn ‘outbreak’? deaths=0
If the Thai people don’t wake up to reality and realize this is a scam, just a flu, and the govt is running a propaganda campaign, if there is not huge public push back and protest, then the above 7 points are guaranteed to happen.
B.T.
Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 10:45 am
Vaccines available on the international market but government zero action.They are good with restrictions only.Lockdown and curfew oh and famous ban on alcohol selling.Vaccine all people in Thailand who need it cost? Price available everybody can check and calculate.