Latest details of Covid restrictions and locations in Thailand | VIDEO | The Thaiger

Latest details of Covid restrictions and locations in Thailand | VIDEO
UPDATE: From tomorrow (Tuesday), restaurants will be required to close to in-dining customers, from 7pm to 6am.
Restrictions are now in place, as of midnight last night, as the latest mitigations against Thailand’s Covid-19 outbreak. The outbreak, which kicked off on December 20 last year, has now reached most of Thailand’s provinces, some more affected than others, and that is reflected in the latest round of restrictions.
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha issued the latest round of restrictions last night that have now been announced in the Royal Gazette.
The new restrictions are applied to 28 red zone provinces, including Bangkok.
Here’s a list of the red zone provinces. The list could be updated at any time.
Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Bangkok, Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi, Chon Buri (including Pattaya), Chumphon, Kanchanaburi, Lop Buri, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Phetchaburi, Prachin Buri, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ranong, Ratchaburi, Rayong, Sa Kaew, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Saraburi, Singburi, Suphanburi, Tak and Trat.
Schools are now closed, both public and private, except for online learning, charities, public services with permission from provincial governors and small schools with no more than 120 students.
Also banned are meetings, seminars, banquets, and food handouts, except where they are carried out or permitted by provincial authorities.
New restrictions in place, get ready for additional screening at airports | VIDEO
Good morning and sawasdee krub from the Phuket Domestic Terminal. Additional restrictions announced today in relation to the 28 provincial red zones are now in affect. You can read the latest about these restrictions here…
https://thethaiger.com/coronavirus/update-new-restrictions-come-into-force-in-thailand-from-today
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
UPDATE: New restrictions come into force in Thailand from today
Some new restrictions have been introduced and others tightened as the Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha announced the latest list of restrictions taking effect from today. The latest list was published in the Royal Gazette yesterday and are now in force.
On Friday the BMA suggested that restaurants in Bangkok may be prevented from providing in house dining, and providing take away services only. As of today, customers will still be allowed to eat in restaurants and weddings are still allowed, under certain conditions. But alcohol consumption won’t be allowed inside restaurants under the new orders.
The restrictions pertain mainly to 28 ‘red zone’ provinces around Thailand (list below).
Yesterday morning 315 new Covid-19 infections were announced, of which 294 were local transmissions. And later yesterday an additional 541 cases, mostly migrant workers from the hotzone Samut Sakhon province, were also announced. These cases will be added to this morning’s tallies when the CCSA convenes its daily media briefing. 64 people have died in Thailand from Covid-related disease since the outbreak began in February last year.
The latest directives have been announced in the Royal Gazette yesterday. The new restrictions apply specifically to 28 red zone provinces, which includes Bangkok. Here’s the list of those provinces now deemed as red zones (in alphabetical order) …
Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Bangkok, Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi, Chon Buri (including Pattaya), Chumphon, Kanchanaburi, Lop Buri, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Phetchaburi, Prachin Buri, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ranong, Ratchaburi, Rayong, Sa Kaew, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Saraburi, Singburi, Suphanburi, Tak and Trat.
• All schools are closed until January 31, or until further notice. The closure applies to all education institutions and both “informal and formal, public or private” schools. Parents should contact their schools to find out about alternative online teaching arrangements for affected schools.
• The only exceptions are smaller schools with no more than 120 students, charities, public services with permission from provincial governors.
“• Meetings, seminars, banquets, and food handouts are forbidden, except where they are carried out or permitted by authorities or they take place in quarantine facilities.”
• Provincial governors are are being given the final say to close pubs, bars and karaoke bars in the red zone provinces. In restaurants the number of dine-in customers will be limited.
• Private businesses are being urged to come up with arrangements allowing employees to work from home or stagger hours to reduce the risk of transmission.
• Shopping centres, department stores, community shopping zones, convention and exhibition halls, convenience stores, supermarkets, and other similar places are still allowed to operate “under strict disease controls”.
Authorities will screen people who travel between provinces particularly from red zone provinces, while those who must travel to other provinces must show evidence of why they are going and undergo health screening.
CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin announced that the government plans to show “some flexibility in imposing the new restrictions” that come into affect from now, saying that the original proposal was “toned down” before being published yesterday.
The CCSA decided not to enforce a national lockdown because of the devastation it would cause to businesses and the wider economy.
“We will not lock down the country because there is an economic cost to pay and everybody will suffer.”
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
541 additional Covid-19 infections announced for Samut Sakhon, mostly migrant workers
On top of the numbers of new infections announced earlier today – some 315 both local and imported cases – the province of Samut Sakhon has reported 541 additional Covid-19 infections this afternoon afternoon. Most of them are migrant workers from the local seafood industry. The Mahachai Shrimp Market on the coast of Samut Sakhon, just south west of Bangkok, is the hotzone for the current cluster.
The newly announced infections from the province bumps up Thailand’s total infections to 8,435 total infections since the start of the pandemic.
A curfew is in place in most of Samut Sakhon with restrictions on travel for provincial residents. Many of the migrant workforce from the local fishing industry has also been confined to their living quarters or transferred to field hospitals.
The additional 541 infections brings the total in the province to 2,400, including 448 migrant workers who were diagnosed through contact tracing, and another 7 at local hospitals. The remainder of the new cases were Thais.
The astonishing new number will be added to tomorrow’s total when the daily briefing for the media is made around 10am in Bangkok by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The previous highest daily report of new cases in Thailand was 576 cases on December 20. Tomorrow’s total will certainly be a new record high for the country based on the new infections announced over the past week.
The country confirmed 315 new cases earlier today, including 55 in Samut Sakhon.
CCSA Update: 745 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death
No lockdown in Phuket, governor calls for more disease control measures
Thailand to get China’s Sinovac Biotech Covid-19 vaccine next month
Thai VietJet offers passengers change of flights during Covid outbreak
Some Isaan provinces require quarantine for travellers from “red zones”
New restrictions in place, get ready for additional screening at airports | VIDEO
UPDATE: New restrictions come into force in Thailand from today
British arrivals ‘on hold’ after family confirmed with B117 Covid strain
Schools closed in 28 Thai provinces
541 additional Covid-19 infections announced for Samut Sakhon, mostly migrant workers
Vandals target US politicians over pandemic relief package
Covid hotspot Samut Sakhon adds 541 more Covid cases to today’s total
Chonburi adds 62 more local transmissions today of Covid-19
Pattaya and Banglamung “highly controlled,” non-essential businesses shutdown
Can I avoid the 14 day quarantine in Thailand if I’ve been vaccinated?
No nationwide lockdown, Covid-19 outbreak is not severe – Deputy PM
Bangkok entertainment venues hit with temporary closure order amid rise in cases
COVID UPDATE: Bangkok bans, Anutin quarantined, another patient dies | VIDEO
Welcome to 2021 – Digital Covid Passports | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Rayong cluster, Samut Sakhon Gov Covid+, flights ‘quiet’ | Dec 28
Thai PM urges people not to travel over New Year holiday
CCSA Update: 250 new Covid-19 cases, spike in Chon Buri
Man arrested for allegedly stealing from fatal car accident victims
Cluster of 22 infections traced to 3 Bangkok restaurants
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Gold sales go up as Thais sell jewelry to pay for routine expenses
Cabinet adds 8 holidays to the 2021 calendar including an extra day for Songkran
190 Bangkok clinics and hospitals accused of corruption
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Thailand News Today | No national lockdown, Bangkok schools closed, Abortion Bill | Dec 24
Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23
Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22
Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21
Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18
Thailand News Today | New Year Covid style, Currency manipulation?, SCB scam | Dec 17
Thailand News Today | ‘Digital Nomad’ visa, ‘Property’ visa, Huge drug bust | Dec 16
Thailand News Today | Herbal Covid vaccine, HM answers questions, Thailand goes to moon | Dec 15
Thailand News Today | Bangkok air pollution, 28 Covid cases, Lao dam protest | December 14
The smog returns to Bangkok
Thailand News Today | 45 day tourist visa, Cher campaign for gorilla, Pattani arrests | Dec 11
Thailand News Today | BKK nurses infected, Burmese Covid strain, Boss case drama | December 10
Thailand News Today | Everyone welcome, Golf quarantine approved, 775M for Pattaya | December 9
