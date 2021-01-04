CCSA Update: 745 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death | The Thaiger

745 new Covid-19 cases and 1 new coronavirus related death were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 4,022 active Covid-19 cases with a total of 8,439 reported cases and 65 deaths.

New Covid-19 death

A 56 year old man from Bangkok died after testing positive for Covid-19, according to CCSA spokesperson Taweesin Visanuyothin. The man, who is also diagnosed with diabetes and high blood pressure, travelled to Samut Prakan and returned to Bangkok’s Klong Toey district. On December 28, he reported symptoms of a high fever, muscle ache and being unable to swallow food.

He was admitted to the hospital 2 days later. His blood oxygen level dropped to 80% and health officials say the man had developed pneumonia. He tested positive for Covid-19 on New Years Day. Health officials say he died yesterday due to respiratory failure.

745 new Covid-19 cases

Out of the 745 new cases reported today by the CCSA, 577 were migrant workers who tested positive in mass testing which was rolled out after a large migrant community working around a Samut Sakhon fishing hub tested positive for the coronavirus.

New cases include:

541 cases in Samut Sakhon (This number was announced by health officials yesterday, bring the total number of infections in the province to 2,400.)

42 cases in Rayong

35 cases in Chon Buri

27 cases in Chanthaburi

20 Samut Prakan

2 cases in Trat

1 case in Chainat

1 case in Bangkok

Nation Thailand also reports 60 patients were exposed to the virus at work, or while travelling to high risk areas for work. The other 16 cases in quarantine facilities from those entering Thailand from overseas.

