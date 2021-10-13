Connect with us

Korea to donate 470,000 AstraZeneca vaccines to Thailand

FILE PHOTO: South Korea donates 470,000 AstraZeneca Vaccines to Thailand.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency announced that it will donate nearly 1.6 million AstraZeneca vaccines combined to Thailand and Vietnam. The agency announced yesterday that South Korea will donate 470,000 vaccines to Thailand and 1.1 million vaccines to Vietnam.

Korea is now managed to vaccinate nearly 80% of its population, about 41.6 million of its 52 million citizens. As such, it is now donating extra vaccines to some neighbours to help the global vaccination efforts.

Yesterday after the announcement from the KDCPA, the Thai Cabinet formally acknowledged the AstraZeneca vaccine donation from South Korea, hopefully avoiding delays like the US Pfizer donation debacle. A deputy spokesperson for the government said, like the 1 million vaccine donation stalled from the US, the Cabinet tasked Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul with the paperwork and signing the donation agreement.

There is no confirmed date on when the 470 AstraZeneca vaccines donated by South Korea will be delivered in Thailand yet. But the spokesperson did say that South Korean nationals that are living in Thailand will get first priority on the donated vaccines, something the French, Swiss, and Chinese governments were also able to do with vaccine donations, but Americans and Australians living in Thailand were frustrated earlier this year as their government claimed it was not possible to earmark donated vaccines for their expat citizens.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

image
Griff1315
2021-10-13 15:18
1 minute ago, Bob20 said: Now that's a dark thought... With the reported 178.2m doses (miraculously growing by millions every day), I thought they were ready to donate to the EU by now 🥴 Yeah and sell them some fish…
image
Bob20
2021-10-13 15:21
1 minute ago, Griff1315 said: Yeah and sell them some fish too as the Brits have stopped them fishing...🤣🤣🤣 Can ship them frozen in the vaccines! Let's set up shop together!
image
Griff1315
2021-10-13 15:25
2 minutes ago, Bob20 said: Can ship them frozen in the vaccines! Let's set up shop together! Macron won't deal with us Bob, only thing France want from us Brits is free money so their police can help launch the…
image
Bob20
2021-10-13 15:30
1 minute ago, Griff1315 said: Macron won't deal with us Bob, only thing France want from us Brits is free money so their police can help launch the dinghy 's Ohh and free fish....🤣🤣🤣 A little birdy told me that…
image
Paco
2021-10-13 15:33
14 minutes ago, Griff1315 said: Yeah and sell them some fish too as the Brits have stopped them fishing...🤣🤣🤣 Omg no fish and chips... that is a pandemic 😄
Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Trending