Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Covid-19 round-up for expats 2: Will your country give a vaccine?

Neill Fronde

Published 

4 mins ago

 on 

FILE PHOTO: What countries will give its expat citizens in Thailand a vaccine?

With so much information swirling around the reopening of Thailand and the international tourism and vaccine distribution for foreigners, we thought we’d round up some updates for our readers about what your home country says about if you should travel to Thailand and how they are helping with a vaccine and the Covid-19 situation inside the Kingdom.

The information in these reports is mainly about the United States, United Kingdom, European Union nations, and Australia. You can read each report here:

  1. Covid-19 round-up for expats 1: Should you travel to Thailand?
  2. Covid-19 round-up for expats 2: Will your country give a vaccine?
  3. Covid-19 round-up for expats 3: Are countries helping Thailand?

PART 2: WILL MY COUNTRY GIVE ME A VACCINE?

The United States recently released a statement through their Department of State that they are unable to provide Covid-19 vaccines for Americans in Thailand. While the government has pledged financial support and vaccine donations around the world including 7 million vaccines to Asia, they are not including US citizens living outside of the United States. They advised anyone abroad to come back to the United States to receive their vaccine in their home country.

Australia’s Embassy in Thailand said in a video posted to their website that their vaccination rollout includes people located in Australia only, and they therefore will not be sending or helping administer any vaccine for Australians in any other country. The embassy said they’re committed to helping keep people informed about how they can sign up for domestic vaccine programs here in Thailand.

The idea that countries are “unable” to provide vaccines seems inaccurate as China included a stipulation that all Chinese nationals inside Thailand receive inoculations as part of their donation of 500,000 Sinovac vaccines to Thailand that arrived June 5. The “Spring Sprout” programme is running now in Bangkok to make sure each of the 150,000 Chinese citizens living in the country receive a vaccine.

France also seems to have managed to pull off the impossible, as they announced that French citizens over 55 years old living in Thailand can register and receive a free Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine. The costs are covered by the French government and French citizens can get a vaccine at Bangkok Hospital branches throughout the country. The French vaccination program in will run through the end of July.

 

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 mins ago

Covid-19 round-up for expats 3: Are countries helping Thailand?
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 mins ago

Covid-19 round-up for expats 2: Will your country give a vaccine?
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 mins ago

Covid-19 round-up for expats 1: Should you travel to Thailand?

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Thailand39 mins ago

Thailand News Today | Lockdown for BKK? Demonstrations back on, Pathum Thani shooter arrested
Thailand43 mins ago

Myth busted: Drinking alcohol does not kill Covid-19 – VIDEO
Phuket2 hours ago

Power outages coming to Kathu, again
Tourism2 hours ago

List of countries by Covid-19 risk level, classified by Thailand’s DDC
Thailand2 hours ago

Legalised marijuana up next? Courts get closer to legalising kratom
Phuket3 hours ago

Phuket police raids nab suspects for allegedly having guns, drugs, kratom
World4 hours ago

Antivirus legend John McAfee apparent suicide in Spanish prison
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Thursday Covid Update: 4,108 new cases; provincial totals
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Bar girls in Pattaya arrested for allegedly violating Covid restrictions while live streaming
Protests5 hours ago

Gathering for 89th anniversary of constitutional monarchy
Crime5 hours ago

Police arrest suspect who allegedly killed Covid patient and 7-Eleven clerk
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Multiple Bangkok hospitals stop Covid testing, citing fear of insufficient beds
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending