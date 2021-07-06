Connect with us

Embassy of Switzerland in Thailand helps Swiss expats get vaccinated

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

Photo via Unsplash/ National Cancer Institute

The Embassy of Switzerland in Bangkok announced that it has secured AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine appointments for 180 Swiss citizens living in Thailand who are at least 55 years old, or who have underlying health conditions.

The embassy says Swiss expats living in other provinces in Thailand can also register for a vaccine, but they must travel to Bangkok and be in the capital by 8am on the day of their appointment. The vaccine will be free. The appointments are scheduled for this month and will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

In the context of Thailand’s national vaccination campaign, the Embassy of Switzerland is doing its best to support the Swiss community. The Embassy is in daily contact with various private hospitals in the country to facilitate the vaccination process for Swiss citizens.

Those eligible to register for an appointment include Swiss citizens who are at least 55 years old or who have underlying health conditions of chronic lung disease, heart disease, kidney disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes or obesity.

Swiss expats can send their name, date of birth, passport number, address and phone number to Bangkok.event@eda.admin.ch to schedule an appointment.

Expats are eligible for a vaccine under the Thai government’s nationwide campaign. Priority is being given to those who are 60 years old and over, as well as those with underlying health conditions, starting with those in Bangkok, the epicentre of infections.

The French Embassy in Thailand is also helping its citizens get inoculated. French nationals in Thailand who are 55 and older can receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at several Bangkok Hospital locations across Thailand. The costs are subsidised by the French government.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

