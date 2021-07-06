Embassy of Switzerland in Thailand helps Swiss expats get vaccinated

The Embassy of Switzerland in Bangkok announced that it has secured AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine appointments for 180 Swiss citizens living in Thailand who are at least 55 years old, or who have underlying health conditions.

The embassy says Swiss expats living in other provinces in Thailand can also register for a vaccine, but they must travel to Bangkok and be in the capital by 8am on the day of their appointment. The vaccine will be free. The appointments are scheduled for this month and will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

In the context of Thailand’s national vaccination campaign, the Embassy of Switzerland is doing its best to support the Swiss community. The Embassy is in daily contact with various private hospitals in the country to facilitate the vaccination process for Swiss citizens.

Those eligible to register for an appointment include Swiss citizens who are at least 55 years old or who have underlying health conditions of chronic lung disease, heart disease, kidney disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes or obesity.

Swiss expats can send their name, date of birth, passport number, address and phone number to Bangkok.event@eda.admin.ch to schedule an appointment.

Expats are eligible for a vaccine under the Thai government’s nationwide campaign. Priority is being given to those who are 60 years old and over, as well as those with underlying health conditions, starting with those in Bangkok, the epicentre of infections.

The French Embassy in Thailand is also helping its citizens get inoculated. French nationals in Thailand who are 55 and older can receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at several Bangkok Hospital locations across Thailand. The costs are subsidised by the French government.

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on