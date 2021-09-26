Connect with us

Thailand

US calls meeting with Thai officials to resolve donated vaccines

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

FILE PHOTO: The US and Thailand discuss delivery of the 1 million Pfizer vaccine donation.

The saga continues for the additional 1 million Pfizer vaccines that the US donated to Thailand that has been lost in bureaucratic red tape. The United States has now said they will organize a meeting with Thai authorities to discuss the delivery of the donated vaccines.

Previously, Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul denied claims that he had dropped the ball on receiving the vaccines and claimed the US never gave notice through proper channels. Then US Senator Tammy Duckworth was quoted as saying she told Thai authorities a month ago they need to complete the paperwork to receive the vaccines.

Now the Thai ambassador to the United States confirmed that US authorities contacted the Thai embassy in the US to arrange a meeting between the 2 countries next week to discuss the donation process. The same group had helped arrange the original 1.5 million Pfizer vaccines the United States donated nearly two months ago.

A spokesperson for the US embassy in Thailand meanwhile highlighted the complexity of the transfer. She said a number of mandatory legal and regulatory agreements must be hashed out between the giving and receiving country as well as the pharmaceutical companies involved before the vaccine delivery can proceed.

Furthermore, the pharmaceutical and medical companies involved need legal agreements and proper status with the Thai government to gain regulatory approval to handle the vaccine donation.

The embassy spokesperson said that the same process was hammered out before the previous 1.5 million doses were donated, begging the question of why there was so much bureaucratic fumbling to repeat the same process a second time.

“Next week, we hope to have a bilateral call to work through the legal, logistical, and regulatory items needed to move the doses. We look forward to welcoming the second shipment of vaccines to Thailand as soon as possible.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Greeneyes
2021-09-26 21:36
The vaccines will be out of date by the time all 20,000 documents and triplicate copies have been signed and rubber stamped.
image
Bob20
2021-09-26 21:43
6 minutes ago, Greeneyes said: The vaccines will be out of date by the time all 20,000 documents and triplicate copies have been signed and rubber stamped. Do you know you're not supposed to take photographs at immigration?
image
ozvenision
2021-09-26 21:47
Send them over and I will sign them as I have pink card 🤪
image
HolyCowCm
2021-09-26 21:53
3 hours ago, Malc-Thai said: Just bring the vaccines on a plane along with the documents in English and thai and an ink pad for Anutin to press his thumb on and then onto the paperwork! He's obviously not capable…
image
HolyCowCm
2021-09-26 21:55
2 hours ago, semrand753 said: This puts a new spin on the phrase "as soon as possible". If I understand correctly, it has taken a month and a bit of pressure to plan an informative bilateral call for next week.…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Weather1 hour ago

Flooded hospital in Chaiyaphum had to evacuates 40 patients
Thailand2 hours ago

300,000 more AstraZeneca vaccines donated from Japan arrived
Northern Thailand2 hours ago

Extremely rare earthstar mushrooms found in Phetchabun

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Weather4 hours ago

Flood warnings below of Chao Phraya Dam, across Thailand
Thailand6 hours ago

US calls meeting with Thai officials to resolve donated vaccines
Thailand6 hours ago

10 Burmese migrant workers arrested in Songkhla
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand7 hours ago

Over 50 million vaccine doses administered in Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

Sunday Covid-19 Afternoon Update: Provincial Totals
World8 hours ago

China announces cryptocurrency trading is illegal
North East8 hours ago

Stolen 72 year old elephant returned to owner after 18 years
Thailand9 hours ago

Pattaya readjusts tourism goals for high season
Thailand10 hours ago

Phuket relaxes checkpoint requirements to help tourists and health officials
Phuket10 hours ago

Phuket Covid-19: 2 deaths, 4 Sandbox infections, 10k total cases
Thailand11 hours ago

Facebook page that claims to sell dog meat met with scorn on social media
Thailand12 hours ago

Thailand welcomes its first AI influencer, “AI Ailynn”
Thailand2 weeks ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending