Thailand
China provides vaccine doses for citizens living in Thailand
In a global Covid-19 immunization campaign, China has sent vaccine doses to Thailand to have Chinese citizens inoculated under Beijing’s “Spring Sprout” programme. A vaccination site under the programme is already up and running in Bangkok.
The Associated Press says China had donated 500,000 doses, and Thailand then agreed to vaccinate Chinese expats. Around 150,000 Chinese nationals live in Thailand. “Spring Sprout” launched in March and so far, more than 500,000 Chinese nationals in more than 120 countries have been inoculated, according to the country’s official People’s Daily newspaper.
While China is now providing vaccine doses to those overseas, Thailand has been slow to roll out its national vaccination campaign with only 1% of the country’s 70 million people fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Thailand has been working to accelerate vaccinations as the latest wave of Covid-19 infections hits record highs, with 90,722 confirmed cases and 609 virus-related deaths recorded since April 1.
With a limited number of vaccine doses, the Thai government first focused heavily on mass vaccination campaigns in Phuket and Koh Samui, islands said to be of “economic significance” and are to reopen to vaccinated foreign tourists under sandbox travel schemes. But with the recent outbreak, said to be caused by a more contagious variant, the Thai government is focusing on vaccinating those in high risk areas, especially overcrowded prisons, to help contain the outbreak.
Migrants who work in crowded conditions where Covid-19 can quickly spread will be vaccinated in early stages of the campaign. There are about 1.3 million legal migrant workers in Bangkok and an estimated 1 million migrants who are undocumented and entered illegally.
No official vaccination plan in Thailand has been set for the roughly 200,000 other foreigners in Thailand from countries such as Australia, Japan, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Some expats who work in Phuket and Koh Samui, where the vaccination campaign has been accelerated, have either registered for a vaccine or have been fully inoculated already.
Some American groups in Thailand, like Democrats Abroad Thailand, have been pushing for the US government to send vaccine doses to inoculate American expats.
SOURCE: Associated Press
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Japan adds Thailand to travel ban list, some exceptions
Japan has barred the entry of foreigners who are travelling from Thailand and 6 other countries in an effort to slow the spread of Covid-19, particularly the more infectious variant first detected in India. The restrictions, adding to the Japan’s long list of banned arrivals, go into effort today.
Foreigners who have been to Thailand,Cambodia, Sri Lanka, the Seychelles, Saint Lucia, East Timor and Mongolia 14 days prior to arrival will not be allowed to enter Japan under the added restrictions. Permanent residents and their families can also still enter Japan as well as those with special circumstances.
Foreign permanent residents of Japan who recently travelled to countries with high cases linked to the B.1.617 coronavirus variant, which was first found in India, are barred from re-entering Japan. Those, with the exception of Japanese citizens, who have been to India, Pakistan, Nepal, the Maldives or Bangladesh 14 days before arrival are not allowed to enter Japan.
Japanese citizens can still return home and must quarantine for 6 days at a certified facility after visiting at-risk countries.
Sources: Kyodo News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Spike in Chon Buri cases as 127 infections reported in migrant worker communities
The eastern province of Chon Buri has reported a big jump in Covid-19 cases today, with 127 new infections found among migrant workers. This is up from just 65 new cases yesterday. The Pattaya News reports that provincial health officials have been ramping up testing at workplaces in the province, which will account for the spike.
Of today’s 127 new cases, most are from a cluster at a factory, where 86 infections were found. A smaller outbreak was reported at a migrant worker camp, with 9 cases, while there are also cases of family transmission and 1 case of close contact with an infected patient from Bangkok.
Chon Buri officials are carrying out proactive mass testing at industrial estates and other “high-risk” work places where employees have contact with the general public. This includes supermarkets, on public transport, and in restaurants. So far, over 3,000 workers in these categories have been tested, with results pending. According to the Pattaya News, mass testing will continue at migrant worker camps and factories over the coming days.
Provincial officials are asking for the public to cooperate by staying home as much as possible and avoiding meeting with people from outside their own household. The Public Health Ministry says most patients are asymptomatic or have only mild symptoms. Around 10%, primarily those with underlying conditions, have moderate or serious symptoms.
Meanwhile, in Pattaya, a mass vaccination campaign got underway yesterday, with the goal of vaccinating 20,000 people over 2 days. An additional 100,000 doses of vaccines are expected in June.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chiang Rai introduces strict requirements for travellers from “dark red” provinces
From today, if you’re travelling to Chiang Rai from any of the 4 “dark red” central provinces (Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, and Samut Prakan) things just got a bit trickier. The northern province has introduced tough disease prevention measures for visitors from the strictly controlled zones, which will also apply to Chiang Rai residents arriving home from those provinces.
Thai PBS World reports that the Chiang Rai Governor, Prajon Pratsakul, says arrivals from the high-risk provinces will need to produce a Covid-free certificate, confirming they have tested negative in a PCR or Antigen Rapid Test no more than 72 hours before their arrival in Chiang Rai. They will also be required to prove they have had 2 doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.
In the event that travellers cannot provide both or either certificate, they will need to undergo mandatory 14-day local quarantine, although this will be reduced in the event of shorter stays in the province.
Anyone found violating the new restrictions, which fall under the Communicable Disease Act, risks a maximum fine of 20,000 baht. Provincial officials say the new measures are being introduced to safeguard against further transmission of the virus.
Elsewhere in Thailand, officials in the north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima have sealed off 3 villages in the district of Prathai, in an effort to curtail the spread of Covid-19 there. The villages will remain closed off until June 2 after 12 people were found to be infected. The cluster is believed to have originated with someone returning from the central province of Samut Prakan in early May.
Officials are also monitoring an outbreak of the virus at a local factory. Health officials have so far screened around 81% of the 800 workers, with 60 testing positive.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Mach1
Friday, May 21, 2021 at 10:58 am
This is response from the British Embassy “ The British Embassy is unable to interfere in another country’s processes and we must respect their systems, just as we expect them to respect the UK’s laws and processes. As such we much respect the roll-out programme of COVID-19 vaccines. Sourcing vaccines for British Nationals in Thailand would be deemed as interference in Thailand’s vaccine programme.
Gosport
Friday, May 21, 2021 at 11:11 am
A great nation.
Slugger
Friday, May 21, 2021 at 11:26 am
Good answer. Meaning they couldn’t care less about you so get lost. Whereas the Chinese have stepped up to the plate and negotiated a plan for their expats. Sweet.
Karl
Friday, May 21, 2021 at 12:38 pm
Question for The British Embassy (and others)
Some say easily done but I’m slightly confused (!) as your Facebook page states ‘We promote British policies, interests and values’
Now to discriminate between race, gender or sexuality would I believe be considered against a person’s (s) Human Rights so is it
British policy and values to accept & allow this to happen for the sake of a little ‘interference’?
Well, the China government seemed to manage the situation very well without being ‘interfering’ or are you calling them interfering!?
Simple really but of course you would just have to put a few more hours in (!);
British Embassy ‘Dear Thai Gov, would it be okay if we set up a vaccine centre (COVID secure) using that great British/Sweden invented
vaccine paid for with British tax payers money the same vaccine we are allowing others to manufacture without charge to inoculate our citizens?
really it’s a win, win situation, saves you the job, gets the expats off your back, inoculation figures up, less people becoming ill or worst and the
expats are happier (!)
TV
Friday, May 21, 2021 at 12:47 pm
Thailand, China’s province
Lucian
Friday, May 21, 2021 at 12:54 pm
The Thai people should demand that their government stop this inequitable vaccination for Chinaese nationals while millions of Thais are still waiting for their shots. Why is the Thai government wasting precious resources to vaccinate the Chinaese first? Unless they carry out these vaccinations at their own embassy with supplies and resources from Chinaese nationals, then I don’t give two hoots about it.