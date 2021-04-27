Check-in counters at Bangkok airport now used for Covid-19 vaccine screening | Thaiger

Following the drastic slowdown of air travel due to the pandemic, empty check-in counters at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport are now being used to service those registering for a Covid-19 vaccine including frontline workers, Airports of Thailand employees, and staff at the airport.

On the airport’s fourth floor for departures, 42 of the check-in desks are now run by local healthcare workers and are being used as screening points where people register for the vaccination and have their temperature and blood pressure checked. They are then given an appointment card.

An operations manager at the airport says that facilitating the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine will help build confidence among passengers. Thailand recently shortened the mandatory quarantine period for those entering Thailand from overseas to 7 days for vaccinated travellers and 10 days for travellers who are coming from countries that have not reported a mutated strain of the virus.

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says the Thai government aims to administer 300,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine each day to fully vaccinate 50 million people in Thailand by the end of the year.

SOURCE: Thai Visa

