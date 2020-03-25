Hundreds of Thais stranded in New Zealand, denied boarding without documentation | The Thaiger

image
image
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Hundreds of Thais stranded in New Zealand, denied boarding without documentation

Greeley Pulitzer

Published 

6 mins ago

 on 

Hundreds of Thais stranded in New Zealand, denied boarding without documentation
PHOTO: New Zealand Herald
A Facebook post from a Thai Airways aircrew says hundreds of desperate Thais are trapped in New Zealand, denied boarding on a Bangkok-bound flight as they couldn’t provide the mandatory “fit-to-fly” letter now required of Thai nationals, and proof of residency once in Thailand. Aaron Puranasamriddhi (known online as Krissanarat) called on the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand to sort out the problems as a matter of urgency.

Due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, Thais need the documentation to get on planes heading home, including a “Fit to Fly” Health Certificate and a letter from a Thai embassy or consulate where they are announcing their intention to return home.

Many people are unable to get this documentation.

The post said that of the 280 people trying to board Thai flight TG492 from Auckland to Bangkok, only six were allowed to do so as they were the only ones with the required documentation.

Some 274 people were arguing to be allowed to board but were left stranded at the airport, according to the post.

 

April Thai lottery postponed
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Wuhan, original epicentre of coronavirus outbreak, will lift outgoing travel ban

PHOTO: The Daily Beast

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Chicken eggs will not run out in Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
