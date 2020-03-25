April Thai lottery postponed | The Thaiger

Hot News
April Thai lottery postponed
The Thai national lottery scheduled for April 1 will now take place on May 2, and the other April 16 and May 2 lottery draws have been cancelled. The Thai Government Lottery Office made the announcement today. The bi-monthly drawing of the six magic numbers is one of the most watched TV programs in Thailand.
The move, sure to disappoint many Thai people, already down on their luck due to the effects of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic and hoping to win the lottery during these difficult times, is intended “to promote social distancing”, according to a spokesman for the office.
The Chairman of the Lottery Office, Phachara Anantaslip, say that if the situation worsens, there may be further postponements.
The Lottery Office is also considering temporarily using online channels or machines to distribute tickets during the crisis, saying that they don’t want to put the public at risk, and encourage social distancing from the usual individual ticket vendors. This means, however, that many low income workers, who depend on selling lottery tickets, many whom are disabled, will be out of work during this period, joining millions of others.
Thailand’s government announced a series of measuresintended to help such “informal workers,” including cash handouts of 5000 baht per month per person for those who qualify.
Thai Airways suspends all flights, some from today
The Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic has claimed another victim: Thai Airways, the national carrier, has announced the suspension of all operations until May 31. The struggling carrier, once considered one of Asia’s most luxurious airlines, said yesterday that the suspension is necessary “because the global pandemic has prompted many countries to impose border closures and lockdowns, forcing many Thai offices abroad to close temporarily and making it impossible to operate to those destinations.”
Acting president Chakkrit Parapanthukul said in a statement that, compounded by a sharp reduction in passenger numbers, the continuation of operations would increase the airline’s already massive losses.
A statement from the airline’s public relations department read:
- “Starting today (March 25), all Thai flights from Bangkok to Hong Kong, Taipei, Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, Seoul, Phnom Penh, Vientiane, Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Yangon, Singapore, Jakarta, Denpasar, Kunming, Xiamen, Chengdu, Beijing, Shanghai, Guangdong, Karachi, Kathmandu, Lahore, Dhaka, Islamabad and Colombo are suspended.
- Domestically, flights to Chiang Mai, Phuket and Krabi will be operated by Thai Smile, a subsidiary of Thai Airways.
- Starting March 27, Thai flights to Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth will be suspended
- From April 1, Thai will cease all flights to Europe, which includes London, Frankfurt, Paris, Brussels, Copenhagen, Oslo, Moscow and Stockholm.”
Thai Airways has already suspended services to Sendai, Sapporo, Fukuoka, Pusan, Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Rome, Milan, Vienna, New Delhi, Mumbai, Calcutta, Chennai, Hyderabad, Muscat Dubai, Oakland and Bengaluru airports.
Passengers who purchased Thai Aiways tickets or joint tickets with Thai Smile before today can exchange their tickets for travel vouchers, which are valid for one year without extra charge, on flights scheduled between today and May 31 for Asian routes, and between April 1 and May 31 for European routes, as well as routes to New Zealand and Australia.
Alternatively, passengers can use the thaiairways.com website to changes their flight plans.
Foreigners without health certificates, insurance being turned away at Thai airports
No health certificate and travel insurance: “No Entry”
Nearly 100 foreign travellers have been denied entry into Thailand for failing to have the mandatory documents to meet immigration standards to fight the Covid-19 coronavirus. Of these, 73 are being deported back to their country of departure.
The passengers were among 4,533 passengers, both Thai and foreigners who landed in Thailand on Sunday, at Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Phuket and Chiang Mai international airports. Apart from those deported, six making arrangements to leave the country, while the remaining 15 “have been detained.
The information was provided by Dr Kajornsak Kaewcharat of the Department of Disease Control.
Kajornsak explained that to enter Thailand, all travellers, both Thais and foreigners, must show health certificates and related travel insurance coverage or documents, to guarantee their whereabouts and ensure they are “fit-to-fly.”
Foreigners must show travel insurance with covering at least 100,000 US$ (about 3,300,000 baht), and medical certificates showing they have tested negative for Covid-19. Thais must have received approval from doctors to travel. The health documents must be issued within 72 hours of departure time. Other documents include certification from Thai embassies (for Thai nationals) and details of where they will stay under the 14 day self-isolation requirement upon their return to Thailand.
All border checkpoints have also been temporarily closed, though some were briefly reopened to allow throngs of migrant workers to return to neighbouring countries.
The AoT yesterday rearranged seats to ensure any remaining travellers kept between 1 – 2 metres apart at Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Phuket, Chiang Rai and Hat Yai international airports.
2020 Tokyo Olympics put on hold for a year
The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are to be delayed by one year due to concerns over the world Covid 19 coronavirus pandemic. Japanese PM Shinzo Abe made the announcement yesterday, telling reporters he has won the backing for the proposal to delay the games, originally scheduled to start in July, in a call with IOC president Thomas Bach.
“The Tokyo Olympics will not be cancelled.”
The postponement is the first since the modern games began in the 19th century, and makes the Tokyo 2020 Olympics the biggest sporting event called off due to the pandemic to date. The virus has caused more than 18000 deaths worldwide, led to a plunge in global markets and slammed the brakes on international travel.
The last time an Olympics was cancelled was in 1944 due to World War II. The games have never been delayed by as long as a year under the auspices of the IOC, which was established in 1894. The 1940 games were initially postponed, but then cancelled.
The 2020 Tokyo Olympics and special Olympics were headed toward postponement this week as national teams said they’d pull out if the games went on as scheduled. Japanese PM Abe acknowledged a delay would be unavoidable. He told the Japanese parliament Monday that the Olympics would have to be postponed if safety couldn’t be guaranteed for spectators and athletes due to the pandemic.
The coronavirus has made it all but impossible for aspiring Olympians to train and, in many cases, qualify for a July event. After Australian PM Scott Morrison said the international travel ban currently in place would extend to the country’s Olympic delegation, the national team told its athletes to begin training for 2021. But a 2021 games has its own list of headaches, including many sponsorship agreements set to expire in 2020 and a conflict with the global track-and-field championships.
