5000 baht per month for “informal” Thai workers | The Thaiger

Informal workers, meaning temporary workers, contractors and the self-employed will be able to claim 5000 baht in government assistance per month during the Covid-19 Coronavirus crisis, which has already closed untold thousands of businesses, even before yesterday’s announcement of a state of emergency. The program and payments begin on April 1. Workers must be Thai nationals and register with either The Government Savings Bank of Bangkok, The Bank of Agriculture, Krungthai Bank or online on a dedicated website.



The aid will be provided for at least three months, from April through June, to those who register and qualify. Payments will be made via direct transfer to electronic wallets and bank accounts.

Applicants can also apply for emergency loans of 10,000 baht per person with low interest rates if they need more money, which can be taken for up to 2 years with no guarantees. 40 billion baht is being set aside for this measure.

A third option, for those who have collateral for a loan, is a 50,000 baht loan at low interest for up to three years. 20 billion baht is being set aside for this.

This is part of an overall 117 billion baht stimulus measure approved by the Thai cabinet yesterday to help the millions who are temporarily without work. For those who have social security, different programs and financial support are being offered to include at least 50% of salary per month during the crisis period.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News