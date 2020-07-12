Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Human trials of locally made Covid-19 vaccine to begin in October

Jack Burton

Published 

34 mins ago

 on 

Human trials of locally made Covid-19 vaccine to begin in October | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thailand Business News
    • follow us in feedly

Surpassing earlier predictions that human trials of a locally manufactured Covid-19 vaccine could begin as early as the end of the year, Thailand will conduct the first human trials of its vaccine candidate in October, after trials on monkeys produced satisfactory results, with high level of immunity being detected in the animals. The minister for higher education, science, research and innovation made the announcement in a Facebook post today.

He says the next step is to recruit volunteers in August and September for human trials of the mRNA vaccine, which was jointly developed by the Vaccine Research Centre of Chulalongkorn University and the Office of National Research.

He wrote that that the second dose of the vaccine candidate in monkeys, at the National Primate Research Centre in the central province of Saraburi, showed that it boosted immunity in the animals to an “efficacious level.”

“Researchers have analysed blood samples from the monkeys, to assess the level of antibody. It is good news that the monkeys have developed a substantial level of immunity.”

All the monkeys are in good health, without side effects, 2 weeks after they were given the second dose on June 22.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Poll shows most Thais still oppose foreign arrivals

Jack Burton

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 12, 2020

By

Poll shows most Thais still oppose foreign arrivals | The Thaiger
PHOTO: New Straits Times

A recent survey carried out by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll, shows that a majority of Thais still oppose opening the country to foreigners, even if they’re not infected with Covid-19, saying the global coronavirus situation is still very serious. The poll was conducted on July 6-8 on 1,251 people aged 18 and over, of various education levels and occupations throughout the country. A “medical and wellness” program would open the country to foreigners who test negative for Covid-19 to receive medical treatment. They would undergo a mandatory 14 day quarantine before being allowed to return […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Travel bubbles may be postponed “indefinitely”

Jack Burton

Published

5 hours ago

on

July 12, 2020

By

Travel bubbles may be postponed &#8220;indefinitely&#8221; | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand now says the proposed “travel bubble” scheme, which could have allowed limited numbers of tourist arrivals from designated “low risk” countries, may have to be “postponed indefinitely”, after its 3 target partners – China, Japan and South Korea – experienced new outbreaks of Covid-19. On Tuesday, the CAAT’s director-general told reporters he expected Thailand to start exchanging tourists in August with countries that had controlled their coronavirus epidemics as Thailand has. But while negotiations have begun, new outbreaks in Beijing, Tokyo and outside Seoul now mean “we probably will have to postpone indefinitely.” He […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Covid-19 UPDATE: All the latest news from the world – July 12

The Thaiger

Published

5 hours ago

on

July 12, 2020

By

Covid-19 UPDATE: All the latest news from the world &#8211; July 12 | The Thaiger
PHOTO: The US President finally wore a face mask in public during a visit to Maryland yesterday - Associated Press

Today the total number of Covid-19 patients in the world has reached 12,847,288 with 567,734 people dying due to the effects of the virus. 7,483,246 people are registered as ‘recovered’ from their bout of Covid-19. The numbers of new cases, worldwide, is accelerating. The current hotspots are the US, Brazil, India, South Africa and Mexico – presenting with the highest numbers of new cases in the past 24 hours. (As of 11am Thai time) * Data listing Top 5 countries with highest number of cases in past 24 hours – worldometers.com Here is a sample of news snippets related to […]

Continue Reading

Trending